The Princeton Public Library will host a free Counterfeit and Fraud Protection Program presented by Midland States Bank at 4 p.m. Friday, June 21. (Shaw File photo)

The program at the library, 698 E. Peru St., is free and all are welcome to attend. Call 815-875-1331 for more information.