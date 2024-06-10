Amateur Golf: Oswego’s John Wright wins 76th annual Pine Hills Invitational

As many of the golfers walked into the tent just outside the clubhouse to confirm their scores Sunday afternoon, almost to a man they all had nearly the identical head shaking back-and-forth of exasperation and the same thing to say to go with it.
“It was really a tough one out there today,” being the constant.
The final round of the 76th annual Pine Hills Invitational on the par-70, 6,163-yard course at Pine Hills Golf Club featured firm greens and unpredictable, gusty winds.
Oswego’s John Wright, after bogeys on three of his previous four holes, parred his final hole of the two-day, 36-hole tournament to seal his first-ever championship of the event and finish with a 4-over-par 144 to slip past runner-up Erik Anderson by a stroke.
Wright is the first over-par champ since 2017 and just the 12th in the last 40 events.
“The wind was a huge factor, and the greens a little bouncy and fast,” said the 56-year-old Wright, who figures he has played in 20-25 events and began the final 18 holes three shots back of the lead. “Par was an excellent score today, without a doubt. So the challenge all day was thinking, ‘Where can I land the ball in a place where I can stop it and give myself a chance to make a putt?’
“There would be times either off the tee or having an approach shot in the vicinity of someone else where they’d hit their shot in calmer conditions and a minute later, you’re getting ready to take your shot with the wind howling.”
Wright also captured the Senior Flight title by finishing two shots better than Jamie Schmidt. Schmidt tied for third overall, with Samuel Mortell and two-time defending champion Baley Lehr at 146.
“Yesterday I didn’t play away from trouble and tried to get too cute the first couple holes,” Wright said. “I started by hitting my hybrid (driver) off the tee and put myself in a tough spot, then chipped over the green, chipped back on and missed a three-foot putt for par. Then on No. 4, I hit my tee shot to the right, the pin was in the back right, and I had a tree almost right in front of me. I thought, ‘I’ll just hit a high cut with my wedge.’ Well, I hit the shot, it hits another tree, but I luckily manage to make bogey.
“I just told myself from then on, ‘Don’t be a dummy. Stop being reckless. Just play conservative until you have to play aggressive.’ That game plan kept me only a couple strokes back of three guys and one back from another coming into today, and when you’re that close with entire round to still be played, you figure you have a shot.
“The plan paid off.”
Placing in a tie for sixth with 147s were: 2009 champion Brian Lehr, 2021 winner Andrew Stineman and 2021 runner-up Josh Gass.
Streator’s Eric Phillis, in only his second-ever event, followed up an 84 in the opening round with an 81 to card a 165 and take away the championship of A Flight.
“I really just came here today wanting to play better than yesterday, and I did,” Phillis said. “I knew it was going to be windy today, and I knew the pins were going to be in tougher locations. My goal was to keep the ball below the hole as best as I could. I wanted uphill putts. I figured if I could stay away from double- and triple-bogeys, I’d be in good shape to give myself a good score. I did have one triple, but that was my one bad hole, and I birdied No. 9, so all-in-all I was happy with how I played.”
Connor Baker and Kim Dong finished two shots back of Phillis, followed by Austin Cinotto (168), Jim Zartman (170) and Keith Budzowski (171).
“I knew bogeys were going to happen, but the key for me was staying steady and also not letting the couple of bad shots I had on No. 11 carry over to the next couple holes,” Phillis said. “Today with the conditions, you had to really concentrate on playing the simple shot, and that even sometimes didn’t always work out. You just really couldn’t attack the green for fear of the shot just not staying on and putting yourself in a tough spot.”
Tony Muscato won the Super Senior Flight after posting a 156, which was seven shots better than Ron Noel.
---
2024 Pine Hills Invitational Final Results
(Player-First Round-Second Round-Total)
John Wright 72-72 144
Erik Anderson 72-73 145
Samuel Mortell 75-71 146
Jamie Schmidt 75-71 146
Baley Lehr 72-74 146
Brian Lehr 74-73 147
Andrew Stineman 70-77 147
Josh Gass 70-77 147
Ryan Cuitino 76-72 148
Steven Embree 77-72 149
Bryer Harris 72-77 149
Drake Kaufman 77-73 150
Jonathan Cooper 75-75 150
Drake Stoudt 74-76 150
Jesse Cavanaugh 70-80 150
J.F. Lafontaine 76-75 151
Jacob Seaver 72-79 151
Mick Resser 71-80 151
Jack Mortell 76-76 152
Lloyd Roth 74-78 152
Tres Steffey 75-77 152
Alex Blumenshine 76-77 153
Baxter Teal 77-77 154
Jeff Kur 75-79 154
Matt Dwyer 73-81 154
Patrick Guilfoyle 75-80 155
Jon Silvers 76-79 155
Wesley Zartman 81-75 156
Tony Muscato 79-77 156
Scott Atkins 77-79 156
Mason Kimberley 78-78-156
Trevor Cushard 77-80 157
Adam Tobias 81-76 157
Jeremy DeBernardi 74-83 157
Paulius Malcius 81-77 158
Jake Strabala 76-82 158
Cole Park 74-84 158
Steve Hanson 80-79 159
Brian Silvers 79-80 159
Kelly Gillikin 82-78 160
Jake Hanson 81-79 160
Gabe Aprati 75-85 160
Dylan Kiser 84-77 161
Jaydon Nambo 78-84 162
Ron Noel 84-79 163
Levi Hanegraaf 82-81 163
Jake Delaney 79-84 163
Carson Zellers 85-79 164
David Callender 85-79 164
Seth Cooper 82-83 165
Jacob Armstrong 82-84 166
Mike Mortell 79-87 166
Andrew Blackburn 84-83 167
David Mortell 78-89 167
Chris Beyer 82-86 168
John Finnin 83-85 168
Colt Bryson 89-79 168
Dylan Pfieffer 84-85 169
Grant Plum 85-84 169
Micah Mattingly 88-86 174
Joe Healy 85-93 178
Ashton Grady 96-91 187
---
Past Pine Hills Invitational Champions, Scores
2024: John Wright, Oswego 144
2023: Baley Lehr, Ottawa 138
2022: Baley Lehr, Ottawa 140
2021: Andrew Stineman, Scottsdale, AZ 137
2020: Ryan Cuitino, Joliet 137
2019: Michael Fastert, Wheeling 139
2018: Baley Lehr, Grand Ridge 102*
2017: Joe Zawaski, Glenview 144
2016: Kevin Flack, Rockford 137
2015: Gabriel Aprati, New Lenox 67#
Jason Buffone, New Lenox 67#
2014: Raymond Knoll, Naperville 133
2013: Michael Fastert, Des Plaines 142
2012: Andy Mickelson, Lockport 142
2011: Andy Mickelson, Lockport 133
2010: Andy Mickelson, Lockport 135
2009: Brian Lehr, Grand Ridge 138
2008: Steve Kwasigroh, Dyer, IN 138
2007: Ben Hermes, Dixon 137
2006: Tim Streng, Sterling 102*
2005: Michael Sipula III, Ottawa 142
2004: Terry Werner, Schererville, IN 140
2003: William Sipula, Ottawa 141
2002: Larry Vaughn, Naperville 140
2001: Tom Bartman, Ottawa, IL 144
2000: Dave Loux, Plano 141
1999: Jean Lafontaine, Chicago 137
1998: Bill Sipula, Ottawa 106*
1997: Tom Copeland, Chicago 143
1996: Darran Stanek, Algonquin 143
1995: Tom Studer, Joliet 141
1994: Greg Foltynewicz, Tonica 138
1993: Darran Stanek, Algonquin 138
1992: Chris Carlson, Wheaton 140
1991: Greg Foltynewicz, Tonica 139
1990: Mark Small, Flossmoor 140
1989: Rick TenBroeck, Chicago 140
1988: Rick TenBroeck, Chicago 140
1987: Ron Ghidina, Peoria 139
1986: Bill Sipula, Ottawa 141
1985: Scott Matheson, Chicago 141
1984: Dave Esler, Chicago 142
1983: Rick TenBroeck, Chicago 143
1982: Scott Stillwell, Pontiac 138
1981: Bob Abdnour, Streator 70#
1980: Scott Stillwell, Pontiac 145
1979: Dave Ogrin, Waukegan 139
1978: Dick Terry, Ottawa 146
1977: Lloyd McWilliams, Rockford 144
1976: Phil Kenny, Chicago 142
1975: Steve Cisco, Chicago 70#
1974: Bill Stillwell, Pontiac 145
1973: Bruce Houdak, Schaumberg 142
1972: Joel Hirsch, Chicago 140
1971: Peter Summers, Springfield 143
1970: Ron Ghidina, Peoria 140
1969: Ron Ghidina, Peoria 140
1968: Ron Ghidina, Libertyville 71#
1967: Ray Chamberlin, Ottawa 141
1966: Ray Farro, Ottawa 144
1965: Ray Farro, Ottawa 139
1964: Ray Farro, Peoria 142
1963: Ron Ghidina, Barrington 141
1962: Malcolm Logan, Springfield 138
1961: Dale Schofield, Highwood 144
1960: Remo Crovetti, Indianapolis, IN 137
1959: Don Essig, Macomb 145
1958: James King, Ottawa 145
1957: Ray Farro, Joliet 146
1956: William Stricklen, Ottawa 108*
1955: Ray Farro, Ottawa 146
1954: Dante Vicini, Ottawa 136
1953: Dante Vicini, Barrington 144
1952: Dave Logan, Peoria 146
1951: Gus Moreland, Waukegan 143
1950: Mike Stolarik, Waukegan 144
1949: Leo Massa, Kankakee 144
* —27 holes. # — 18 holes.