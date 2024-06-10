Amateur Golf: Oswego’s John Wright wins 76th annual Pine Hills Invitational

Josh Gass drives the ball off of the tee on the first hole during the final round of the Pine Hills Invitational on June 9, 2024. (Kyle Russell)

As many of the golfers walked into the tent just outside the clubhouse to confirm their scores Sunday afternoon, almost to a man they all had nearly the identical head shaking back-and-forth of exasperation and the same thing to say to go with it.

“It was really a tough one out there today,” being the constant.

The final round of the 76th annual Pine Hills Invitational on the par-70, 6,163-yard course at Pine Hills Golf Club featured firm greens and unpredictable, gusty winds.

Oswego’s John Wright, after bogeys on three of his previous four holes, parred his final hole of the two-day, 36-hole tournament to seal his first-ever championship of the event and finish with a 4-over-par 144 to slip past runner-up Erik Anderson by a stroke.

Wright is the first over-par champ since 2017 and just the 12th in the last 40 events.

“The wind was a huge factor, and the greens a little bouncy and fast,” said the 56-year-old Wright, who figures he has played in 20-25 events and began the final 18 holes three shots back of the lead. “Par was an excellent score today, without a doubt. So the challenge all day was thinking, ‘Where can I land the ball in a place where I can stop it and give myself a chance to make a putt?’

“There would be times either off the tee or having an approach shot in the vicinity of someone else where they’d hit their shot in calmer conditions and a minute later, you’re getting ready to take your shot with the wind howling.”

Jesse Cavanaugh chips the ball onto the green on the first hole during the final round of the Pine Hills Invitational on June 9, 2024. (Kyle Russell)

Wright also captured the Senior Flight title by finishing two shots better than Jamie Schmidt. Schmidt tied for third overall, with Samuel Mortell and two-time defending champion Baley Lehr at 146.

“Yesterday I didn’t play away from trouble and tried to get too cute the first couple holes,” Wright said. “I started by hitting my hybrid (driver) off the tee and put myself in a tough spot, then chipped over the green, chipped back on and missed a three-foot putt for par. Then on No. 4, I hit my tee shot to the right, the pin was in the back right, and I had a tree almost right in front of me. I thought, ‘I’ll just hit a high cut with my wedge.’ Well, I hit the shot, it hits another tree, but I luckily manage to make bogey.

“I just told myself from then on, ‘Don’t be a dummy. Stop being reckless. Just play conservative until you have to play aggressive.’ That game plan kept me only a couple strokes back of three guys and one back from another coming into today, and when you’re that close with entire round to still be played, you figure you have a shot.

“The plan paid off.”

Placing in a tie for sixth with 147s were: 2009 champion Brian Lehr, 2021 winner Andrew Stineman and 2021 runner-up Josh Gass.

Andrew Stineman chips onto the green on the second hole during the final round of the Pine Hills Invitational on June 9, 2024. (Kyle Russell)

Streator’s Eric Phillis, in only his second-ever event, followed up an 84 in the opening round with an 81 to card a 165 and take away the championship of A Flight.

“I really just came here today wanting to play better than yesterday, and I did,” Phillis said. “I knew it was going to be windy today, and I knew the pins were going to be in tougher locations. My goal was to keep the ball below the hole as best as I could. I wanted uphill putts. I figured if I could stay away from double- and triple-bogeys, I’d be in good shape to give myself a good score. I did have one triple, but that was my one bad hole, and I birdied No. 9, so all-in-all I was happy with how I played.”

Connor Baker and Kim Dong finished two shots back of Phillis, followed by Austin Cinotto (168), Jim Zartman (170) and Keith Budzowski (171).

“I knew bogeys were going to happen, but the key for me was staying steady and also not letting the couple of bad shots I had on No. 11 carry over to the next couple holes,” Phillis said. “Today with the conditions, you had to really concentrate on playing the simple shot, and that even sometimes didn’t always work out. You just really couldn’t attack the green for fear of the shot just not staying on and putting yourself in a tough spot.”

Tony Muscato won the Super Senior Flight after posting a 156, which was seven shots better than Ron Noel.

---

2024 Pine Hills Invitational Final Results

(Player-First Round-Second Round-Total)

John Wright 72-72 144

Erik Anderson 72-73 145

Samuel Mortell 75-71 146

Jamie Schmidt 75-71 146

Baley Lehr 72-74 146

Brian Lehr 74-73 147

Andrew Stineman 70-77 147

Josh Gass 70-77 147

Ryan Cuitino 76-72 148

Steven Embree 77-72 149

Bryer Harris 72-77 149

Drake Kaufman 77-73 150

Jonathan Cooper 75-75 150

Drake Stoudt 74-76 150

Jesse Cavanaugh 70-80 150

J.F. Lafontaine 76-75 151

Jacob Seaver 72-79 151

Mick Resser 71-80 151

Jack Mortell 76-76 152

Lloyd Roth 74-78 152

Tres Steffey 75-77 152

Alex Blumenshine 76-77 153

Baxter Teal 77-77 154

Jeff Kur 75-79 154

Matt Dwyer 73-81 154

Patrick Guilfoyle 75-80 155

Jon Silvers 76-79 155

Wesley Zartman 81-75 156

Tony Muscato 79-77 156

Scott Atkins 77-79 156

Mason Kimberley 78-78-156

Trevor Cushard 77-80 157

Adam Tobias 81-76 157

Jeremy DeBernardi 74-83 157

Paulius Malcius 81-77 158

Jake Strabala 76-82 158

Cole Park 74-84 158

Steve Hanson 80-79 159

Brian Silvers 79-80 159

Kelly Gillikin 82-78 160

Jake Hanson 81-79 160

Gabe Aprati 75-85 160

Dylan Kiser 84-77 161

Jaydon Nambo 78-84 162

Ron Noel 84-79 163

Levi Hanegraaf 82-81 163

Jake Delaney 79-84 163

Carson Zellers 85-79 164

David Callender 85-79 164

Seth Cooper 82-83 165

Jacob Armstrong 82-84 166

Mike Mortell 79-87 166

Andrew Blackburn 84-83 167

David Mortell 78-89 167

Chris Beyer 82-86 168

John Finnin 83-85 168

Colt Bryson 89-79 168

Dylan Pfieffer 84-85 169

Grant Plum 85-84 169

Micah Mattingly 88-86 174

Joe Healy 85-93 178

Ashton Grady 96-91 187

---

Past Pine Hills Invitational Champions, Scores

2024: John Wright, Oswego 144

2023: Baley Lehr, Ottawa 138

2022: Baley Lehr, Ottawa 140

2021: Andrew Stineman, Scottsdale, AZ 137

2020: Ryan Cuitino, Joliet 137

2019: Michael Fastert, Wheeling 139

2018: Baley Lehr, Grand Ridge 102*

2017: Joe Zawaski, Glenview 144

2016: Kevin Flack, Rockford 137

2015: Gabriel Aprati, New Lenox 67#

Jason Buffone, New Lenox 67#

2014: Raymond Knoll, Naperville 133

2013: Michael Fastert, Des Plaines 142

2012: Andy Mickelson, Lockport 142

2011: Andy Mickelson, Lockport 133

2010: Andy Mickelson, Lockport 135

2009: Brian Lehr, Grand Ridge 138

2008: Steve Kwasigroh, Dyer, IN 138

2007: Ben Hermes, Dixon 137

2006: Tim Streng, Sterling 102*

2005: Michael Sipula III, Ottawa 142

2004: Terry Werner, Schererville, IN 140

2003: William Sipula, Ottawa 141

2002: Larry Vaughn, Naperville 140

2001: Tom Bartman, Ottawa, IL 144

2000: Dave Loux, Plano 141

1999: Jean Lafontaine, Chicago 137

1998: Bill Sipula, Ottawa 106*

1997: Tom Copeland, Chicago 143

1996: Darran Stanek, Algonquin 143

1995: Tom Studer, Joliet 141

1994: Greg Foltynewicz, Tonica 138

1993: Darran Stanek, Algonquin 138

1992: Chris Carlson, Wheaton 140

1991: Greg Foltynewicz, Tonica 139

1990: Mark Small, Flossmoor 140

1989: Rick TenBroeck, Chicago 140

1988: Rick TenBroeck, Chicago 140

1987: Ron Ghidina, Peoria 139

1986: Bill Sipula, Ottawa 141

1985: Scott Matheson, Chicago 141

1984: Dave Esler, Chicago 142

1983: Rick TenBroeck, Chicago 143

1982: Scott Stillwell, Pontiac 138

1981: Bob Abdnour, Streator 70#

1980: Scott Stillwell, Pontiac 145

1979: Dave Ogrin, Waukegan 139

1978: Dick Terry, Ottawa 146

1977: Lloyd McWilliams, Rockford 144

1976: Phil Kenny, Chicago 142

1975: Steve Cisco, Chicago 70#

1974: Bill Stillwell, Pontiac 145

1973: Bruce Houdak, Schaumberg 142

1972: Joel Hirsch, Chicago 140

1971: Peter Summers, Springfield 143

1970: Ron Ghidina, Peoria 140

1969: Ron Ghidina, Peoria 140

1968: Ron Ghidina, Libertyville 71#

1967: Ray Chamberlin, Ottawa 141

1966: Ray Farro, Ottawa 144

1965: Ray Farro, Ottawa 139

1964: Ray Farro, Peoria 142

1963: Ron Ghidina, Barrington 141

1962: Malcolm Logan, Springfield 138

1961: Dale Schofield, Highwood 144

1960: Remo Crovetti, Indianapolis, IN 137

1959: Don Essig, Macomb 145

1958: James King, Ottawa 145

1957: Ray Farro, Joliet 146

1956: William Stricklen, Ottawa 108*

1955: Ray Farro, Ottawa 146

1954: Dante Vicini, Ottawa 136

1953: Dante Vicini, Barrington 144

1952: Dave Logan, Peoria 146

1951: Gus Moreland, Waukegan 143

1950: Mike Stolarik, Waukegan 144

1949: Leo Massa, Kankakee 144

* —27 holes. # — 18 holes.