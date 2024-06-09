Streator library to host ‘Bluey’ party

The Streator Public Library is hosting a “Bluey” party Saturday, June 15.

The Livingston County Humane Society will join the party 9 to 11 a.m. at the library, 130 S. Park St., as families are invited to celebrate all things “Bluey.”

Additionally, the summer reading program is underway. The Streator Public Library thanked the Friends of the Library for sponsoring the program.

This week’s scavenger hunt theme is butterflies. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly. Call 815-672-2729 for more information on programs at the library.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 10: Arts & Crafts with Maddy, for young children. Create cute and fun projects to take home.

10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11: Library Book Club, adults. Read and discuss books across different genres. “The Last Bookshop in London” by Madeline Martin is among this session’s discussion.

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11: Little’s Art Time, children 4-plus. Get creative with friends in the library. Resident artist Nate will inspire imagination.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11: Storytime: Bugs, young children. Take a big adventures in the tiny worlds of bugs.

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12: Poco a Poco, fun with music. Kindergarten through fourth grade students will explore the magic of music in an interactive program.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12: LEGO: The Big Build, young children. Help the library build its giant LEGO island.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 12: Creative Writing Wednesday, teens/adults. Love writing stories? Join the library to create fun short stories.

3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 13: Game Time, children 10 and older, teens. Video games, board games and puzzles, among other games.

Friday, June 14: Paper butterfly craft, all day. Stop by the library to color and cut an adorable butterfly craft. Take it home and hang it on your fridge!