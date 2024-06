The fourth annual Dale Kidd Memorial Car Show is scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, in downtown Leland. Awards are presented at 3 p.m. (Alex T. Paschal/credit)

The fourth annual Dale Kidd Memorial Car Show is scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, in downtown Leland. Awards are presented at 3 p.m.

The car show will feature cars and trucks. Trophies will be awarded. There also will be a food truck, vendors and raffles. It’s a $20 registration fee per car. Registration is same day. The car show is sponsored by the Leland Town and Country Association. Proceeds support the Fourth of July fireworks.