On Memorial Day, members of the Chief Senachwine Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, placed flowers at the cemetery locations of people important to the members. So honored were Real Daughter Clarissa McManners, Lt. Peter Wykoff who fought in the Civil War, Elizabeth Wikoff, DAR Daughter, and Elizabeth Wyckoff Dewey, Regent of Christopher Lobingier DAR Chapter. (Kneeling left) are Sharon Bittner and Jean Galetti, (standing left) are Nancy Gillfillan, Annette Lionburger, Carol Byrd, Sandy Miller, Florence Finfgeld, Adelaide Flanigan and Diana Williamson. (Photo provided by Sharon Bittner)