L-P grad Bara joins La Salle law firm

Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Madison Bara of La Salle has recently joined the La Salle law firm of Aplington, Kaufman, McClintock, Steele & Barry, Ltd., as an associate attorney.

Bara, daughter of Eric Bara and Jessie Ziano, graduated from Deer Park School in 2011 as valedictorian of her class and graduated in 2015 from La Salle-Peru High School with the high scholarship legion. She attended Illinois Valley Community College, graduating in 2017, with honors. She finished her undergraduate work at Illinois State University, graduating in 2020.

Bara then enrolled in the law school at Northern Illinois University, where she was a member of the Student Bar Association and the Women’s Law Caucus. She graduated cum laude in 2023. Passing the two-day bar exam, she was sworn in as a licensed attorney at law on May 8.

In joining the Aplington firm, she will accept clients in the general practice of law. Aplington, Kaufman, McClintock, Steele & Barry, Ltd. has been engaged in the general practice of law in La Salle since 1918, handling real estate transactions, estate planning, personal injury, family law, litigation, municipal law and personal and business collections.

Attorney Madison Bara can be reached at 815-224-3200.