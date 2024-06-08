Jammin at the Clock in Streator kicks off summer season

The Streator Jammin’ at the Clock concert series began Friday, June 7, 2024, at Heritage Park with Shindig, a 60s and 70s band. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Shindig opened the 2024 Jammin’ at the Clock summer concert series in Streator’s Heritage Park.

The 60s and 70s band set up on the 100 block of North Monroe Street and had a handful of people dancing, while others watched from their lawn chairs to kick off the ninth season of the concert series. The performances are 6 to 8 p.m. each Friday through Aug. 30 at Heritage Park.

Here is the remainer of the 2024 concert lineup:

June 14: Sinovi

June 21: Eddie Korosa and the boys and girls from Illinois, polka

June 28: Country Roots, country music

July 5: Nutzy Mac, rock

July 12: Bagshot Row, oldies/British Invasion

July 19: Turas, Irish

July 26: Mariachi Tecalitan y Nora

Aug. 2: River Road Trio, country

Aug. 9: Atomic Dog Brass Band, New Orleans brass band

Aug. 16: Smith Brothers

Aug. 23: Quentin Flag

Aug. 30: Cadillac Groove

A large crowd attended the first of the Jammin’ at the Clock concert series Friday, June 7, 2024, at Heritage Park in Streator. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)