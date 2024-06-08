Jammin at the Clock in Streator kicks off summer season

Shindig opened the 2024 Jammin’ at the Clock summer concert series in Streator’s Heritage Park.
The 60s and 70s band set up on the 100 block of North Monroe Street and had a handful of people dancing, while others watched from their lawn chairs to kick off the ninth season of the concert series. The performances are 6 to 8 p.m. each Friday through Aug. 30 at Heritage Park.
Here is the remainer of the 2024 concert lineup:
June 14: Sinovi
June 21: Eddie Korosa and the boys and girls from Illinois, polka
June 28: Country Roots, country music
July 5: Nutzy Mac, rock
July 12: Bagshot Row, oldies/British Invasion
July 19: Turas, Irish
July 26: Mariachi Tecalitan y Nora
Aug. 2: River Road Trio, country
Aug. 9: Atomic Dog Brass Band, New Orleans brass band
Aug. 16: Smith Brothers
Aug. 23: Quentin Flag
Aug. 30: Cadillac Groove