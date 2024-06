The Utica Garden Club is having its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, at the Canal Market on the La Salle County Historical Society Museum campus in Utica. (Photo provided by Pam Riss)

The Utica Garden Club is having its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, at the Canal Market on the La Salle County Historical Society Museum campus in Utica.

Also included in this event is a quilt raffle, vendor market, kids chalk art contest from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, historic quilt exhibit at the Heritage building and free map to La Salle County barn quilts.