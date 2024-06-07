Princeton Rotary Club awards 15 nonprofits $1,000 Love Our Community grants

Pictured (back, from left) are the REv. Monsignor James Kruse and Jessica Murphy with Magi Baby Chest - St. Louis Parish Princeton; Vanessa Hoffeditz with Tri-County Opportunities Council (Bureau County Food Pantry); Sue Stutzke with Princeton DAR; Kathy Barker with Barker Farm Outreach Inc; Gary Monier and Briana Butler with Bureau County Fair; and Joanne Sheldon, Chair of our Fundraising Committee; (seated, left to right) Erin Rosenthal with The Store; Nancy Gartner with Princeton DAR; and Lauren Widmer with Zearing Child Enrichment Center Inc. (Photo provided by Tracy Wright)

Fifteen local nonprofit organizations each received $1,000 from Rotary Club of Princeton through its Love Our Community grant program.

This year’s recipients include Barker Farm Outreach, Buddy Bags, Bureau County Fair, Bureau County Food Pantry, FurReal Heroes, Loads of Love (Open Prairie United Church of Christ), Magi Baby Chest (St. Louis Parish), Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce, Princeton Community Band, Princeton DAR, Princeton Ministerial Association, Princeton Theater Group (Festival 56), Royal Family Kids Camp, The Store and Zearing Child Enrichment Center.

Each organization was invited to attend a Rotary Club meeting where it had the opportunity to share information about how the money would be used.

Love Our Community grant funds are generated through fundraisers and other activities. The goal is to award a total of $10,000 each year, funds permitting, to local nonprofits to show appreciation for the time and resources they put forth to serve the community. Applications are available typically in February with an established deadline, after which time the grant/scholarship committee reviews requests and selects recipients.

The mission of Rotary is to model service above self, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through its business, professional and community leaders’ fellowship. Princeton Rotary Club has been a part of this community since 1920. To learn more, visit www.princetonrotaryclub.com.

Pictured (from left) are Steve Bouslog, vice president; Ryan Sutton with the Ministerial Association and Joanne Sheldon, Grants/Scholarship Committee. (Photo provided by Tracy Wright)

Pictured (from left) Ryan Keutzer, Grants/Scholarship Chair; Rita Hanna with Princeton Theater Group (Festival 56); Jenica Cole with Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce; Allyssa Burk with For The Children/Royal Family Kids-Bureau County; Susan Hale with Loads of Love (a mission project through Open Prairie United Church of Christ); and Joanne Sheldon, Fundraising Committee chair. (Photo provided by Tracy Wright)