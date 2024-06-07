Mendota High School graduate receives OSF St. Paul Medical Staff Scholarship

Ava Jones, a graduate of Mendota High School, was named the 2024 recipient of the OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Staff Scholarship. Jones (left) is pictured with Dr. Amy Matheis-Soliman, medical staff president at OSF Saint Paul Medical Center. (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

The $1,000 scholarship will support Jones in her higher education endeavors. This fall, she will attend the University of Iowa to study biology with the goal of entering pre-med. Jones, the daughter of Michelle and Tony Jones, resides in Mendota.

The scholarship selection is based on the student’s application, essay, letters of recommendation and other criteria.

This scholarship is available to high school seniors in the OSF Saint Paul service area who are committed to continuing their education and pursuing a career in rural medicine.