Illinois Valley Community College will begin observing its summer schedule on Friday, June 14.

IVCC’s campus will be closed on Fridays from June 14 through Aug. 2 during the summer. The five-day schedule resumes the week of Aug. 5.

The college also will be closed June 19 for the Juneteenth holiday and July 4 for Independence Day.

There’s still time to register for fall classes, which begin Aug. 15.