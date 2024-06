Princeton's Morgan Foes poses for a photon the throwing area on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at Princeton High School. Foes is the BCR Girls Track Athlete of the Year. (Scott Anderson)

* 2024 BCR Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year

* First girl from PHS to medal in both throws at state

* Placed fourth in shot put, seventh in discus

* Honor Roll leader in disc (122-3 1/4), shot (39-0 1/2)

* PHS indoor record holder in shot put

* PHS discus record holder

* Will throw for Illinois State next year