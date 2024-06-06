IVCH Auxiliary donates $3,000 to OSF Foundation for Family Birthing Center

The Illinois Valley Community Hospital Auxiliary donated $3,000 to the OSF Foundation, earmarked for the needs of the Family Birthing Center at OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center. Pictured at the donation are (front from left) Annabel Tomas, director of the Family Birthing Center; Rose Riva, IVCH Auxiliary member; Heather Bomstad, vice president and chief nursing officer; (back) Cherie Reynolds, I-80 director of Development with the OSF Foundation; and Dawn Trompeter, president of OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center. (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

The Illinois Valley Community Hospital Auxiliary donated $3,000 to the OSF Foundation, earmarked for the needs of the Family Birthing Center at OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.

This donation underscores the community’s dedication to ensuring maternal and newborn care in the region, OSF said Thursday in a news release.

The IVCH Auxiliary has a history of supporting the community through nursing scholarships and purchasing essential equipment via fundraising and volunteer efforts. Following the recent reorganization of healthcare in the Illinois Valley, the group decided to dissolve and distribute the remaining funds. OSF reopened the former IVCH of Peru in April, after it had closed in January 2023 under St. Margaret’s affiliation.

“I deeply appreciate the generous donation to support the Family Birthing Center,” said Cherie Reynolds, I-80 director of Development with the OSF HealthCare Foundation. “Such generosity enables us to fulfill our mission of serving with the greatest care and love.”

The foundation is committed to raising funds to invest in the future of healthcare in La Salle County and the surrounding communities, OSF said. To learn more, visit osfhealthcare.org/saint-elizabeth or contact Cherie Reynolds at 815-431-5538.