A crash occurred Tuesday, June 6, 2024, on U.S. 6 east of La Salle near the entrance to Senicas Oak Ridge golf course. La Salle police, fire and EMS were at the scene. Traffic was reduced to one lane for a short time during the crash cleanup. (Scott Anderson)

Traffic was reduced to one lane Thursday afternoon on U.S. 6 near Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club in La Salle as emergency crews cleared a traffic crash.

Information still is being gathered about the crash, but authorities have said there are no life-threatening injuries from those involved. The crash occurred at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday. La Salle police, fire and EMS responded to the scene. Shaw Local News Network will have more information as a report is made available.