2024 BCR Girls Track & Field Team

BCR Honor Roll leader Lynzie Cady of Bureau Valley High School made State with a qualifying long jump of 16-5 1/4. She will compete for St. Ambrose University next year. (Kyle Russell)

Jillian Anderson (ALO/So.): The sophomore red head from Ohio qualified for state as the high jump runner-up of the Class 1A Bureau Valley Sectional. She led all area jumpers with a jump of 5-1 3/4, tying the Amboy school record. She also ran on the Clippers’ 4x100 relay at state.

Lily Bosnich (St. Bede/So.): The speedy sophomore won a pair of medals in 1A hurdles, finishing second in the 300s with a PR of 45.25 and seventh in the 100s at 16.90. Bosnich qualified for state in four events for the second year in a row, including the 200 meters and 4x4 relay. She led the Honor Roll in both hurdles events, running a school record 15.19 in the 100s, as well as the 200 (26.17). Bosnich now owns six state medals with two seasons to go.

Lynzie Cady (Bureau Valley/Sr.): Cady went to state in her final run for the Storm by hitting a qualifying jump of 16-5 1/4 in the long jump and as part of the Storm’s 4x4 relay. She was the Honor Roll leader in the long jump. She will run for the St. Ambrose University Bees next year.

Camryn Driscoll (Princeton/So.): Driscoll made state for the second straight year in the 400 meters, claiming her first medal by placing ninth with a time of 59.55. It was the best 400-meter finish for PHS at State since 1994. She also led the Honor Roll in the 100 (12.86).

Morgan Foes (Princeton/Sr.): Foes became the first PHS girl to medal in both throws at state, placing fourth in the 2A shot put with a throw of 38-3 1/2 and seventh in the discus (116-6). She had the best showing ever for a PHS girl in shot put. Foes will throw for Illinois State University next year.

Elly Jones (ALO/Sr.): It was hard keeping up with Jones, a decorated athlete with six state medals over her career, qualifying for state each year. She ran down her last medal with a fourth-place showing in the 1A 100 hurdles with a time of 15.92. She also qualified in the triple jump and helped the Clippers’ 4x100 relay qualify for state.

Addison Wessell (Bureau Valley/Sr.): Wessell went out with a bang for the Storm track team, qualifying for state in both hurdles events, setting a school record in the 300 hurdles at 49.07.

Maddie Wetzell (Bureau Valley/So.): The top distance runner in Bureau County, the Storm sophomore paced the Honor Roll from the 800 meters (2:35.39) on up. She qualified for state in the 1,600 (5:40.98) and 3,200 (12:14.34) as well as the 4x800 relay. She won the 3,200 at the Three Rivers Conference Meet.

Elizabeth Wozek (Hall/So.): The Hall sophomore was the only area girl to clear 8 feet in the pole vault, hitting the mark exactly.

RELAYS

* Bureau Valley’s Connie Gibson, Taylor Neuhalfen, Kate Salisbury and McKinley Canady qualified for state in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. They clocked Honor Roll bests of 50.58 and 1:49.03, landing a sixth-place medal in the 4x200. The 4x100 was the Class 1A Bureau Valley Sectional champion.

Bureau Valley landed two state medals in Class 1A relays on the legs of McKinley Canady (left), Kate Salisbury, Taylor Neuhalfen and Connie Gibson. (Photo provided)

* Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio sent its 4x100 to state with Anderson, Maddie Althaus, Alexa McKendry and Bella Yanos running a qualifying time of 52.19 at the Bureau Valley Sectional.

* Bureau Valley qualified a third relay for state in the 4x400 with Emma Mussche joining Cady, Salisbury and Gibson, qualifying on time with a third-place sectional time of 4:19.66

* The Storm also topped the Honor Roll in the 4x800 with Wetzell, Gemma Moore, Elizabeth Backer and Mussche running a 11:28.5.