Young Leader Committee Kickoff Event set June 28 in Walnut

Bureau County Farm Bureau is in the process of relaunching the Young Leader committee, specifically targeting members 18-35 year olds with an interest in agriculture. (Shaw Local News Network)

The committee is being formed as an opportunity to meet regularly with peers, increase understanding of the organization and its benefits as well as develop opportunities for involvement on both the state and local level for younger Farm Bureau members.

The Summer Ag Olympic Themed Cookout is scheduled 6 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Gracelynn Dale and William Anderson’s house, 15277 Route 92, Walnut. The Farm Bureau will provide the meal and bottled water; bring a drink of your choice, a side dish and a lawn chair.

Let the Farm Bureau know if you are interested. Contact the Farm Bureau office at 815-875-6468 to be added to the Young Leader list for future events, regardless of if you can attend the event at the end of June. This outing is open to members and non-members until you know this is a right fit.