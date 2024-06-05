Streator Unlimited celebrates Fun Day

Kyli Rhines has her face painted by Sha'ron Teamer during Streator Unlimited's Fun Day on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at City Park in Streator. Kyli's brother Brayden (behind) waits his turn to go next. (Derek Barichello)

Hundreds of people took part Tuesday in Streator Unlimited’s Fun Day at City Park, including many families and friends of Streator Unlimited clients.

Fun Day activities included a petting zoo, a balloon artist, face painting, snow cones and live music by Ray’s Rockets. Food trucks were provided by Dig Doug’s and Cruisin Concessions.

Streator Unlimited’s mission is to help adults with disabilities by teaching skills that will enable them to reach their fullest potential, live as independently as possible, and become integrated into the community.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to all who made this years Fun Day bigger and better than ever!” Streator Unlimited posted to its Facebook page Tuesday following the event. “I have a feeling it’s only going to grow each and every year!”

Balloon artist Doug Smith makes balloon creations Tuesday, June 4, during Streator Unlimited's Fun Day at City Park in Streator. (Derek Barichello)

Lydia Zmia has a snow cone prepared for her Tuesday, June 4, 2024, during Streator Unlimited's Fun Day at City Park in Streator. (Derek Barichello)