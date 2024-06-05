Jefferson Elementary in Ottawa names May 2024 Champions of the Charter

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa announced its Champions of the Charter for May 2024. (Photo provided by Alecia Ruiz)

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa announced its Champions of the Charter for May 2024.

The following students were selected by their classroom teachers for demonstrating emotional intelligence and for creating a positive classroom environment this month.

The students, whose last names are withheld by the school, are:

Kindergarten: Caleb H., Mathew C., Harley S. and Aviana G.

First grade: Cailey C., Felesa T. and Kayden S.

Second grade: Carter A., Autumn H., Khemar L., Ivan H. and Hazel R.

Third grade: Dulce M., Taylor R. Charlet E.

Fourth grade: Sienna M., Eli G. and Ryan H.