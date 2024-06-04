Seneca American Legion to host Breakfast in the Park on June 9

The Seneca American Legion will be hosting its annual outdoor Breakfast in the Park on Sunday, June 9. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The Seneca American Legion will be hosting its annual outdoor Breakfast in the Park on Sunday, June 9.

As usual, breakfast is being served under the shelter at Crotty Park on Shipyard Road in Seneca. Serving times for this rain or shine event will be between 8 and 11:30 a.m. Menu items will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links, breakfast pastries, juice, coffee and milk.

Adult breakfast is $7, children (10 and younger) is $3.

Guests will be able to visit the LST Memorial honoring World War II shipyard workers and LST veterans.

As in the past, the Memorial Panels will be available for viewing. These brief biographical summaries describe the military service of deceased area veterans. This year, three new panels also will be displayed.

In addition to breakfast, the post is selling and taking orders for high quality U.S. flags, Illinois State flags and M.I.A. flags in all sizes. Tickets for the fifth Gun Raffle can be purchased at the breakfast and from all post members. Drawing for this raffle is planned to be held Sept. 11 (or earlier if tickets are sold out).

Breakfast proceeds are used to help support Kasal Post 457′s yearly commitments to the community. Projects include funding for future Memorial Panels, Seneca student continuing education scholarships, Seneca High School student participation at boys/girls state, decorating veteran gravesites (at three cemeteries), donations to the La Salle County Veterans Home, gravesite honors for military veterans, maintenance of Seneca’s Memorial Wall, donations to the Seneca Food Pantry and other community/veterans’ projects.

For additional information about the breakfast, raffle, future projects, or especially membership, contact James Olson at 815-357-6632.