Marseilles receives $250,000 grant for sidewalks, flashing signs for safe routes to school

The city of Marseilles was awarded funding for new sidewalks and two flashing speed limit signs in an effort to help those walking and biking to Marseilles Elementary School.

Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck said the city had sidewalks that were deteriorating by the school and speeding has been an issue in the area.

“We don’t want anybody tripping and falling into a hole over there,” he said.

The city was awarded $250,000 through the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School grant program.

The program funds infrastructure projects that improve conditions for walking and biking within two miles of an elementary, middle or high school. The city partnered with the school in applying for the grant.

Hollenbeck said the city is not matching the grant. Anything more than $250,000 would be what the city would cover in costs, if they were to occur.

The grant will cover the replacement of the sidewalks on Broadway, Illinois, Chicago and Lincoln streets. The two flashing speed limit signs will go on Broadway Street by Broadway Park, Hollenbeck said.

He said there are no plans beyond the proposed work, but the city has been doing sidewalk plans every year.

Aside from sidewalks and beacons, Marseilles will receive ramps and crosswalks, according to the website.

It is not known yet when the city will move forward with accepting bids, but Hollenbeck hopes construction can start at the same time next year.

For more information about the grant go to https://www.transportation.gov/mission/health/Safe-Routes-to-School-Programs.