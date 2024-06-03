Kent named interim Mendota police chief

Tyler Kent was named interim chief of the Mendota Police Department on Monday, June 3, 2024. (Photo provided by Greg Kellen)

Tyler Kent is Mendota’s interim chief of police.

Mayor David Boelk said Kent, the city’s current deputy chief, will take over at least temporarily for retiring chief Greg Kellen.

“Tyler is well respected by the staff and he does a good job,” Boelk said Monday’s meeting of the Mendota City Council

Kent’s appointment was a late addition to the council agenda, meaning the council could not ratify the appointment Monday. Kent’s appointment is expected to be affirmed at the next meeting on June 17.

Kent began his career with the Mendota Police Department as a part-time patrol officer in 2009, becoming a full-time officer in May 2013. He was promoted to deputy chief in August of 2019. Early last year he attended Northwestern School of Staff and Command for 10 weeks along side other northern Illinois law enforcement supervisors.

“He’s a good man,” Kellen said. “He’ll do an excellent job.”

Kellen announced last month he is retiring after more than three decades in law enforcement. The outgoing chief’s last day will be in mid-June, though he will expend his remaining vacation time into July before joining the La Salle County Sheriff’s Offie as a security officer.

Separately, the Planning Commission recommended letting Eddie Diaz convert the former Dollar General in the 1400 block of Meriden Street into a banquet center. Final inspection and approval are pending.

Diaz, who furnished proof of insurance and obtained his neighbors’ OK on parking questions, said he hopes to have the banquet center open in two to three months.

Finally, watch for a new-and-improved city website going live by the end of the week. Alderman Vicki Johnson said numerous features were added but the address remains the same.