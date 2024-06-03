Hoxsey Road to close June 10, north of Sheridan

County Highway 2 (East 2351st Road), also known as Hoxsey Road in Northville Township, just north of Sheridan, will be closed for a culvert repair beginning, Monday, June 10. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

The La Salle County Highway Department said the section of road, located a quarter mile north of North 4425th Road, will not be closed until the culvert replacement on County Highway 2 near North 45th Road is open to traffic. The work is expected to take two weeks, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site, the highway department said.