Eighth graders graduate St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Streator, receive awards

The eighth grade class from St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Streator participated May 18 in a graduation Mass celebration.

The Rev. Monsignor Philip Halfacre, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Church, celebrated the Mass. Father Cardenas con-celebrated the Mass. The graduates processed into the church to “Pomp and Circumstance.” The Mass began with the Processional song “Mass of the Resurrection” as the altar servers and Halfacre processed into the church. Logan Leskanich read the announcements. The First Reading was presented by Leskanich and the second reading was presented by Mason Cole. The Prayers of the Faithful were read by Zoe Luckey.

Principal Emily Blumenshine announced the Class of 2024 and Halfacre conferred diplomas to the graduates. Members of the graduation Class of 2024 included Quinn Baron, Bruxton Chalkey, Emma Cinnamon, Mason Cole, Zayden Gallik, Lucas Gutierrez, Elyse Kochis, Raegan Lepper, Logan Leskanich, Zoe Luckey, Angelina Mainor, Isabella Pacheco, Harmony Pence, Evan Rath, Ian Seo and Margaret Tutko.

Graduation awards ceremony

Prior to the Graduation Mass, St. Michael graduates were honored at a banquet May 6 at the school.

Halfacre, Blumenshine and the faculty presented the graduates with awards earned during their academic careers at St. Michael. Zoe Luckey was named the Valedictorian of the Class of 2024.

Other awards were given and recognized:

Quinn Baron: Citizenship Award, Student Council Award

Bruxton Chalkey: Honor Award

Emma Cinnamon: Honor Award, ELA Award, Student Council Award

Mason Cole: Honor Award, Physical Education Award, Drama Award, Choir Award, Student Council Award

Zayden Gallik: Honor Award, Religion Award

Lucas Gutierrez: Honor Award, Science Award

Elyse Kochis: Honor Award, Math Award, Student Council Award

Raegan Lepper: Honor Award

Logan Leskanich: Honor Award, Server Award, Student Council Award, Social Studies Award, RISE Spanish Award

Zoe Luckey: Valedictorian, Honor Award, RISE Algebra Award, Physical Education Award, Art Award, Student Council Award

Angelina Mainor: Honor Award, Math Award, Fine Arts Award, Physical Education Award, Art Award, Student Council Award

Isabella Pacheco: Honor Award, Student Council Award, Fine Arts Award, Drama Award, Band Award

Harmony Pence: Citizenship Award

Evan Rath: Honor Award, Social Studies Award, Drama Award

Ian Seo: Honor Award

Margaret Tutko: Honor Award, Art Award

Families with their last child graduating from St. Michael were Bruxton Chalkey, Emma Cinnamon, Mason Cole, Lucas Gutierrez, Logan Leskanich, Zoe Luckey and Margaret Tutko.