IVCC to offer pottery class in June

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center will offer a pottery class on the college campus in June.

Over four sessions, participants will shape a clay strawberry/succulent pot, which will be glazed and fired. Instructor Julie Jenkins will review the basics for preparing and finishing clay, such as wedging, glazing and firing techniques.

The class meets in the IVCC art studio from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 17, 18 and 20 and 9 to 11 a.m. July 10. Deadline to register is June 10. The first three sessions will involve clay work and the fourth will be glazing.

To register, call the IVCC Continuing Education Center at 815-224-0427 or register online https://www.ivcc.edu/enroll. Class ID is 16456. The $229 fee includes materials.

Projects should be ready to be picked up beginning July 16. Pickup can be scheduled with the IVCC Continuing Education Center.