Class 1A state baseball: Once again, solid defense a big key in a Marquette victory

Marquette's Sam Mitre reaches up to make a catch against Altamont during the Class 1A State championship game on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at Dozer Park in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

PEORIA – There are many sayings, that while they hold the same meaning, cross the borders of different sports.

One that is used a lot, and many basketball programs hold dear is “Defense wins championships.”

The Marquette baseball team showed it all season, but especially in Saturday’s 6-2 win over Altamont in the Class 1A state championship game, that defense on the diamond can be a huge key to capturing titles as well.

The Crusaders’ defense backed a tremendous outing by senior pitcher Carson Zellers from start to finish — making every routine play while also throwing in a handful of sensational ones.

Zellers, who finished with a complete-game four-hitter, started the spotless defense in the bottom of the third when he scooped a one-hopper back to the box and started a perfect 6-4-3 inning-ending double play.

Then in the fourth, freshman third baseman Griffin Dobberstein made a tough-hop grounder look easy before firing to first for the second out. Zellers then recorded the third out snaring a sharp liner right back to him.

“The guys played unbelievable behind me, not only today, but all season,” Zellers said. “Playing third base when I don’t pitch, I know how hard that play Griffin made is. He made it look routine. Then later you throw in another tough play by Griffin, a great catch and tag by Sam (Mitre) at first on a high throw, and a couple other tough defensive plays along the way. There are times where I’m thinking strikeout, but even in those times I know even if I make really good pitch and the batter still puts it anywhere near one of the guys behind me, they are going to make the play.”

“We take a lot of pride in our defense and pitching. Those two things go hand-in-hand, and if you are solid in both and are able to string a few hits together at some point, I feel like more often than not you’re going to win ballgames.” — Tood Hopkins, Marquette baseball coach

Zellers again picked off a liner headed for center in the fifth, while Dobberstein charged in to turn another chopper into a fielder’s choice at second.

“I think I maybe got a couple balls hit my way, but man it was fun watching guys like Griff, Sam and Carson make the plays they did,” said Marquette senior right fielder Charlie Mullen, who also posted two hits and two RBIs in the victory. “I used to pitch when I was younger, so I know most of the time on those liners back at you it’s just reaction, but those two Carson grabbed were unreal.”

The final web gem was turned in by first baseman Sam Mitre in the sixth when he alertly came off the bag, leaped to take a high throw and tagged the runner as he went by.

“We take a lot of pride in our defense and pitching,” Marquette coach Todd Hopkins said after his team completed a 31-2 season. “Those two things go hand-in-hand, and if you are solid in both and are able to string a few hits together at some point, I feel like more often than not you’re going to win ballgames. That’s exactly what happened today. We were pretty darn good all around, especially in pressure moments.

“I’m always harping on the defense. We were very solid today starting with Griffin with a couple nice plays at third, Carson fielding his spot on the mound and Sam going up to get that one and making the tag.”

Hopkins said he feels much of the defensive success comes from repetition and that giving teams extra outs normally means disaster.

“Maybe we take too many grounders and fly balls in practices at times but it’s because when you get into tight games you have to make sure you aren’t giving the other team extra outs,” Hopkins said. “Good teams find a way to make you pay for mistakes.

“I feel like we played a ton of good teams this season and in the postseason, but all those teams earned what they got, and we didn’t give away hardly anything.”