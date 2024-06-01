Women-owned business, LouConic Kollective, opens in Peru

Photographed during LouConic Kollective's grand opening in Peru are Lia Pappas (Unordinary Selfcare), Alana Oelschlager (Forever + a Day), Alexa Migliorini (Polish me Pretty and owner of LouConic Kollective), Kaitlyn Mellentine (Massage), Allie Burden (Ebb and Flow Studio), Isabelle Collins (Beauty by Belle) and Monica Garcia (Glam Me Up). (Maribeth Wilson)

Illinois Valley residents have a new one-stop shop for self and beauty care at 2200 Marquette St. in Peru.

LouConic Kollective, a group of entrepreneurial women owned businesses, celebrated its grand opening Friday attended by family and patrons.

Owner Alexa Migliorini, of Granville, said the business began in her nail studio, Polish me Pretty, when a client of hers began doing event make-up in her backroom. It wasn’t long until she had another woman,this time someone from high school, reach out about tattooing.

“And coincidentally enough this space was vacant and I had been kind of tossing back and forth expanding,” she said. “And everything fell into place.”

LouConic Kollective is made up of seven women, offering hypnosis, permanent jewelry, nails, massage, tattoo, piercing, make-up and spray tanning.

Each business has its own separate space to operate privately within LouConic.

“I just wanted to go with the idea that everybody has their own little small space and they can create and run their business without having this huge overhead,” Migliorini said.

Kaitlyn Mellentine, a massage therapist from Granville, said being a part of the collective has been a wonderful experience.

“Everyone has been so supportive,” she said. “And I think that’s the most beautiful thing about it. Even when I was creating my space, they were all pooping in just saying how much they love it.”

Mellentine received her massage therapy license in 2019 and recently moved her business back to Peru. She offersSwedish massage, deep tissue, and cupping.

“I like to blend the relaxing experience with some more clinical things,” she said.

Mellentine said the support she’s received from the women and the community has been unparalleled.

“I don’t think you always get that in a group of women,” she said. “We really support each other and not just within this building, but the community. I think they really support women business owners.”

Alana Oelschlager, chose to build her permanent jewelry business, Forever + a Day, after wanting to book the service for herself, but not wanting to travel to Chicago.

“I figured I had the fine motor skills to do it and I took a risk and here I am,” she said.

Oelschlager said permanent jewelry can range from custom fit bracelets, necklaces and anklets.

Other businesses at LouConic Kollective include Beauty by Belle by Isabelle Collins, Unordinary Selfcare by Lia Pappas, Ebb and Flow Studio by Allie Burden and Glam Me Up by Monica Garcia.

Migliorini said she is looking forward to watching everyones’ business grow and hopes to become a destination for girls nights out or bridal parties.

“All the girls work really well together,” she said. “You can have a party and book all of the things we have to offer. All of us girls just fell into place.”

All business are by appointment only. To book an appointment or for more information call 815-408-1196 or visit https://linktr.ee/louconic.kollective.