Whatnots in La Salle celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

Whatnots celebrated its success with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, May 31, 2024, at its new downtown La Salle location. (Maribeth Wilson)

Since November, Whatnots has been selling its unique range of vintage and novelty items at 511 First St. in downtown La Salle.

The vendor shop celebrated its success with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday attended by merchants, public officials and patrons.

Owner Tonya Smith, of Streator, said she began looking for a place that was close to her home and had reasonable rent.

“I found some shops in La Salle to look at,” she said. “I got some input from La Salle residents … We sat here one afternoon and watched the foot traffic and it was amazing.”

Smith previously had a shop in Streator at Northpoint Plaza, most of her vendors followed. The shop sells everything from crafts, collectables and 3-D printed items to freeze dried candy and home decor.

“Everybody here has their own niche,” Smith said. “We work really well together and the shop makes it look like it’s meant to be this way.”

Economic Development Director Curt Bedei said any time La Salle attracts an entrepreneur willing to open a business and take that risk it is special.

“I think this is the second ribbon cutting we’ve had in two weeks and we have another coming soon,” he said. “That just shows a lot of people are interested in being a part of La Salle.”

Smith is a collector and reseller, specializing in collectibles and vintage toys. Other vendors sell their own unique creations or collectables.

“Everybody has their own thing, but I come together and curate everything together,” she said. “So, it doesn’t look like separate space, separate space, separate space.”

Smith said her vendors make the shop and experience unique as they cater to patrons requests.

“My vendors, they all customize,” she said. “Somebody wants a custom vinyl, the vinyl people will be on site from this point forward and will do it on the spot. The coffee makers, everyone likes their own thing – but if someone asks for blueberry, I can go to the roaster.”

Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Zens said it’s amazing to witness the growth La Salle has seen and watch it continue.

“It wasn’t a one-and-done kind of boom. It’s continued to happen throughout the last couple of years, which is very exciting,” he said.

Smith said she is looking forward to becoming more involved in the community by joining the La Salle Business Association.

“We love that they do the passports during the holidays,” she said. “When I first saw that I thought it was genius, because it gets every store involved.”

Smith is still accepting vendors to her store, even if it’s small and can’t fill a whole space.

“I will always make room for vendors,” she said.

Whatnots is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For information, search for 511Whatnots on Facebook, 511Whatnots on Instagram or email 511whatnots@gmail.com.