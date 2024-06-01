Dimmick graduates awarded Helen, Virginia and Phyllis Doyle Memorial Scholarship

Isabella Argubright and Will McLaughlin were awarded the 2023-2024 Helen, Virginia and Phyllis Doyle Memorial Scholarship. Both Argubright and McLaughlin received $1,500. (Photo provided by Jennifer Krolak)

Isabella Argubright and Will McLaughlin were awarded the 2023-2024 Helen, Virginia and Phyllis Doyle Memorial Scholarship. Both Argubright and McLaughlin received $1,500.

This scholarship is awarded to a former Dimmick Community Consolidated School District graduate who is a high school senior or current college freshman, sophomore, junior or senior student having previously graduated from Dimmick with documentation of acceptance to a post-secondary education program at either; a four-year college or university, a two-year associates degree program or technical program.