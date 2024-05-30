Softball: Bureau County players earn 2024 Three Rivers East All-Conference honors

Bureau Valley’s Olivia Eckberg was one of eight Bureau County players named to the 2024 Three Rivers East All-Conference softball team. (Alex T. Paschal)

Players from Bureau Valley, Hall and Princeton received 2024 Three Rivers East All-Conference softball honors.

Princeton landed five first-teamers, including unanimous selections freshman pitcher Avah Oertel, sophomore infielder Keely Lawson and junior outfielder Kelsea Klingenberg. They were joined on the first team by teammates Makayla Hecht, a sophomore infielder, and Kiyrra Morris, a freshman catcher.

Bureau Valley junior infielder Lesleigh Maynard was chosen unanimously, joined on the first team by teammate Olivia Eckberg, a senior utility player.

Hall was represented on the first team by freshman catcher Caroline Morris.

Other unanimous selections are senior pitcher Jess Johns and senior outfielder Madison Duhon of Newman and sophomore pitcher Kaleigh Gale and freshman infielder Remy Hicks of Kewanee.

Rounding out the first team are sophomore catcher Lucy Oetting of Newman, senior outfielder Hannah Teske of Kewanee and senior outfielder Madelyn Becker and junior utility player Ava Eddy of Mendota.

Six Bureau Valley players were selected to the second-team - junior pitchers Madison Smith and Carly Reglin, sophomore catcher Emily Wright, junior infielder Sadie Bailey and senior outfielders Emma Stabler and Kate Stoller.

Also named to the second team are sophomore pitcher Kendra Reviglio of Princeton and freshman infielder Ava Delphi and sophomore utility Charlie Pellegrini of Hall.

Honorable mention went to senior infielder Evey Meyer of Hall, sophomore infielder Kayden Haage of Bureau Valley and junior infielder Kirby Bond and sophomore outfielder Sydney Young of Mendota.