May 30, 2024
Police seek info in Route 251 hit-and-run crash that killed Ottawa man

Ottawa man struck in Dimmick Township

By Shaw Local News Network
Illinois State Police are seeking information into a hit-and-run crash that killed an Ottawa man May 10 on Route 251 near Troy Grove.

Thursday, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 issued a request for the public’s assistance in the investigation surrounding the death of 25-year-old Jerome Johnson of Ottawa.

State police responded to reports of a fatal hit-and-run crash at 2:32 a.m. May 10 on Route 251, about a quarter mile south of North 36th Road in Dimmick Township.

Johnson, police said, had been involved in an earlier traffic crash where his vehicle came to rest off the right side of the roadway. He was able to exit his vehicle and walked onto Route 251 and was struck by a passing motorist.

The motorist who struck Johnson failed to stop and continued northbound, police said. Johnson died at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact ISP Investigations at 815-224-1171, ext. 139.

