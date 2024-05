A Chicago man was charged Tuesday in Bureau County with intent to deliver heroin, a Class X felony, according to court documents.

John Lofton, 59, is accused of possession of heroin with intent to deliver 15 grams (0.033 pounds) or more but less than 100 grams (0.22 pounds), court records said.

The state’s petition to deny pre-trial release was granted. Lofton remains in the Bureau County Jail.

His arraignment is set for 1:15 p.m. Friday, June 14.