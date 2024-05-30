4-H Learn Grow Share SPIN Club plants seedlings at Henry Methodist Church

Members of the Learn Grow Share SPIN Club, a special interest club for Marshall-Putnam 4-H members, display the worm boxes they created to study and learn about the role worms play in soil health. (Photo provided by Karina Delgado)

Members of the Learn Grow Share SPIN Club recently planted seedlings they nurtured from seed at Henry Methodist Church. This hands-on experience marks the midpoint of their hard work and learning over the past months.

Learn Grown Share SPIN is a special interest club for Marshall-Putnam 4-H Club members. Under the guidance of 4-H leaders and Master Gardeners, children delve into various aspects of gardening. The club members have learned about the importance of healthy soil and the benefits of composting. Members also explored the world of worms and their role in enriching the soil, ensuring a thriving garden ecosystem.

Starting seeds is both an art and a science, which the young gardeners embraced with enthusiasm. They mastered the techniques of seed starting and learned the principles of square-foot gardening, which focuses on effectively spacing plants to maximize their growth and yield in limited spaces.

Marshall-Putnam 4-H members plant seedlings at Henry Methodist Church with Master Gardener coordinator Bettyann Harrison (right). (Photo provided by Karina Delgado)

“This experience has been incredibly rewarding for our club members,” said Bethany Salisbury, the 4-H Learn Grow Share SPIN Club leader, in a news release. “They have not only learned essential gardening skills but also developed a deeper appreciation for nature and the food we eat.”

The 4-H Learn Grow Share SPIN Club is committed to empowering youths through hands-on learning experiences. By growing their own seedlings and understanding the science behind gardening, members can develop skills and passion for sustainable living and healthy eating.

This program is funded through a grant from the University of Illinois Extension, with soil donations from Saratoga Homestead and Home Depot. The garden site, provided by the Henry Methodist Church, has become a hub of learning and community collaboration.

The fresh produce grown by 4-H Club members will not only be featured in their 4-H Show exhibits but also shared with the community through local blessing boxes to reach people in need.

For information about the 4-H Learn Grow Share SPIN Club and its programs, call the Marshall-Putnam Extension office at 309-634-2356.