May 29, 2024
Semi truck drivers injured in Interstate 80 crash near Utica

Crash spilled grain carried by one truck into westbound lane

By Scott Anderson
Crews work the scene of a multiple semi truck crash in the eastbound lane of Interstate 80 near the Interstate 39 interchange on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 near Utica. La Salle and Utica Fire and EMS along with Illinois State Police responded to the accident around 12:20p.m. on Interstate 80. Multiple patients were transported to area hospitals.

A grain truck spill over the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near the Interstate 39 interchange on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, near Utica. (Scott Anderson)

Crews responded to a crash between two semi trucks in the eastbound lane of Interstate 80 near the Interstate 39 interchange on Tuesday near Utica.

La Salle and Utica Fire and EMS along with Illinois State Police responded to the crash between a freight truck and a grain truck about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 80.

A preliminary report from Illinois State Police is pending, but La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said two semis collided while traveling from the onramp from I-39 northbound onto I-80 eastbound. The crash sent both semis into the median.

One of the drivers was injured, Janick said, but the injuries were considered not life-threatening. The second driver was injured.

Grain spilled into the westbound lanes. Both directions of Interstate 80 were backed up during the crash. Individuals in the crash were taken to hospitals, but no further information on the crash was released as of Tuesday afternoon.

