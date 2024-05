More than 400 IVCC students earn degrees

More than 500 degrees or certificates were awarded to Illinois Valley Community College graduates this spring, and over 200 were presented in person during the college's 58th annual commencement ceremony. More than 70 students earned multiple degrees or certificates. (Photo provided by JH Studio)

More than 400 Illinois Valley Community College students earned 536 degrees or certificates this spring. Some 200 of them, cheered by families who packed the IVCC Gym, participated in the 58th annual commencement on May 18.

In all, 74 of those students earned multiple degrees or certificates.

Keynote speaker Kim “Howard” Johnson urged graduates not to be daunted in pursuing their dreams. “Do something that frightens you. Follow the fear. I’m talking about making choices in our everyday lives that seem daunting, or asking for something that might result in a ‘no’ rather than a ‘yes.’ Everything you think is a risk is really just an opportunity to move your life forward, taking a chance that you could be rewarded in ways you never imagined.”

Graduates are listed by hometown with their degrees or certificates.

Arlington – Rylan Kerper, Business Management; Wesley Lusietto, Truck Driver Training Advanced Proficiency

Buda – Paige Foster, Certified Nursing Assistant

Cedar Point – Kodee Hanson, AAS Nursing; Elizabeth Jones, CNA; Kaylee Puetz, AAS Nursing

Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Andre Henrique Mendes, Associate in Science

DeKalb – Vincent Sampo, Associate in Science

DePue – Eric Cortez, AAS Automotive Technology; Anna Gonzalez, AAS Nursing; Virginia Madrigal Puga, CNA; Alaina Marquez, Associate in Arts; Giovanni Rios, AAS/Certificate Criminal Justice

Diamond – Colin Hart, Associate in Science

Dover – Gracie Pollok, Associate in Arts and Associate in Science

Dwight – Nicholas Hoegger, Truck Driver Training; Quinn Trewartha, Truck Driver Training

Earlville – Elizabeth Browder, Associate in Science; Megan Davis, Associate in Arts; Rylinn Greer, AAS Marketing; Nathan Murley, Heating/Ventilation/Air Conditioning; George Richter, AAS Paramedic; Tai Sheehan, ECE Gateways Credential 2, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential 3, ECE Gateways Credential 3, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential 2

Geneseo – Landon Shoemaker, TDT

Grand Ridge – Aliska Hammon, AAS Nursing; Brandon Lomeli, AAS/Certification Cybersecurity, Help Desk; Hayden Marvin, Associate in Arts; Abby Whalen, CNA

Granville – Kaitlyn Brannon, Associate in Science; Douglas Goulding, AAS Engineering Technology; Makenzie Hanson, CNA; Lauren Henderson, CNA; Colin Nave, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Grace Pecchio, CNA; Maggie Richetta, CNA

Hennepin – Matthew Burr, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts; McKinley Cwikla, Associate in Arts; Olivia Gonzalez, Associate in Arts; Jessie Grandadam, Associate in Science; Amanda Illingworth, AAS Nursing; Emilee Walker, AAS Nursing

Henry – MacKenzie Hartwig, CNA; Faith Manzanares, CNA

Herscher-- Izaak Matthews, TDT

Kewanee – Benjamin Grieves, TDT, Kari Peterson, TDT

La Moille – Danny Blackburn, Cannabis Production, Advanced Cannabis Production; Ella Cherry, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Isabella Fischer, CNA; McKenna Klein, Associate in Science

La Salle – Abigale Baker, CNA; Sandra Bejster, Associate in General Studies; Aurora Castelli, Associate in Arts; Nicholas Crites, CNA; Riker Fesperman, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Christopher Flores, Accounting; Lamaria Frazier, CNA; Shaylynn Gastel, CNA; Lyan Gonzalez, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Nathan Gonzalez, Advance Automotive Technology, Basic Automotive Technology, Brakes/Suspension/Alignment, Engine Performance, Driveability; Jenisis Greening, Associate in Science; Angelica Guerrero, CNA; Abigail Hammerich, CNA; Veronica Henneberry, Advance Cannabis Production, Cannabis Production; Ricardo Hernandez, Engine Performance, Driveability, Advanced Automotive Technology, Brakes/Suspension/Alignment; Angel Huerta, TDT; Ryne Kerschke, Associate in Science; Cory Kotowski, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Nicholas Lauer, Emergency Medical Technician; Jeremy Lucas, AAS Electronics & Electrician Technology, Industrial Electrician; Ruby Mandujano, CNA; Miranda Mazzorana, Associate in Arts; Lauren Millington, Associate in Arts; Haylee Pangrcic, CNA; Kristina Penaverde, CNA; Stephen Prescott, Basic Computer Aided Drafting; Zachary Riggenbach, Associate in Arts; Francisco Rivera, TDT; Laura Rix, CNA; Wesley Ruppert, Associate in Science; Stephanie Soto, AAS Nursing; Ariel Stegmann, Associate in Science; Riley Sterling, Agricultural Studies, AAS in Agricultural Business Management; Stephen Stewart, Truck Driver Training Advanced Proficiency; Thomas Swartz, Associate in Science; Jaiden Torres, CNA; Brissa Trinidad, CNA; Amy Trumper, CNA; Ben Wallace, TDT; Bridget Ward, CNA; Joshua Washkowiak, Basic CAD, Mechanical/Electronics CAD, Architectural CAD; Isabella Weber, Associate in Arts; Tyler Wrobleski, Associate in Science; Katherine Zeller, CNA

Ladd - Hanna Goetz, Associate in Science; Faith Pikula, CNA; Alivia Pinter, CNA; Ian Stanley, TDT; Alec Vecchia, AAS Industrial Electrician, Industrial Electrician

Leland – Jacob Bolen, TDT

Lostant – Hannah Bollengier, CNA; Brittany Shartzer, AAS Nursing; Blair Stillwell, Phlebotomy; Matthew Tondi, AAS Engineering Technology

Macomb – Kimberly Smith, Associate in Arts

Malden – Sarah Harris, Associate in Arts; Doug Smith, Emergency Medical Technician

Mark – Maren Vazquez-Barreras, CNA

Marseilles – Akeisha Roshe Bermudo, CNA; Gena Bertrang, AAS Nursing; Riley Brady, AAS Cybersecurity, Help Desk, Cybersecurity; Jacob Dilley, TDT; Alexandrea Hunt, AAS Nursing; Olivia Jackson, CNA; Maya Julian, CNA; Jennifer Knudson, AAS Nursing; Amy Marek, AAS Early Childhood Education, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential 3; Sarah McAlpine, AAS Early Childhood Education, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential 3; Michael Mills, AAS Paramedic; Kylie Mundt, CNA; Johnathan Pacholski, EMT; Abigail Peterson, CNA; James Pitrowski, TDT; Sariah Polier, CNA; Meghan Scheib, AAS Nursing; Christopher Scheibe, CNA; Harley Smith, CNA; Donald Sorensen, Associate in Arts; Alisha Tardiff, CNA; Will Thrun, EMT; Kaed Wisneski, Associate in Science

Mazon – Hannah Prohaska, CNA

Mendota – Lylybell Arteaga, AAS Nursing; Logan Brandner, Associate in Science; Alyssa Bugiyne, CNA; Richard Bugiyne, TDT; Jose Diaz, TDT; Geraldo Escatel, AAS Marketing; Joel Figueroa, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Zoe Finley, Associate in Arts; Abigail Gembeck, Basic GMA Welding, GTA Welding; Basis SMA Welding; Elaina Harris, AAS Agronomy, Agricultural Studies; Deborah Lengsfeld, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential 3; Antonio Martinez, Associate in Arts; Vanessa Medina, CNA; Mia Preciado, Associate in Science; Elian Quijas, TDT; Kaelyn Schwemlein, CNA; Macy Stevenson, AAS Nursing; Alexandra Stremlau, Associate in Science; Tyler Valdez, Associate in Arts

Montgomery – Austin Eby, EMT

Morris – Preston Gusewelle, TDT

Oglesby – Azul Aldama Flores, Associate in Science; Jake Bradach, Associate in Science; Melisa Escatel, CNA; Angelo Feliciano, TDT; Gavin Freeman, TDT; Max Gretencord, Help Desk, Cybersecurity; Kaia Johnson, CNA; Aubrey Knoblauch, AAS Nursing; Monica Martinez, CNA; Gavin McInnes, Assoicate in Arts; Gage Mickley Associate in Science, Associate in Arts; Allison Olczak, AAS Nursing; Ava Pagakis, Associate in Science; Richard Thomas, TDT; Allison Thome, CNA; Albiona Useini, CNA; Noah Wells, Associate in Science

Ohio – Aaron Flynn, AAS Accounting, Accounting, Advance Accounting

Ottawa – Tara Alnwick, Associate in Arts; Laura Anderson, CNA; Lauren Bangert, AAS Paramedic; Nichole Baxter, AAS Nursing; Zander Baxter, Associate in Science; Timothy Bayer, Automotive Brakes/Suspension/Alignment, Engine Performance; Adam Boaz, EMT; Keona Brent, CNA; Maddie Brue, Associate in Arts; Gabrielle Buendia, Associate in Science; Ryan Burke, AAS Paramedic; Malea Campbell, CNA; Jeffrey Clift, AAS Paramedic; Ayla Conrad, Associate in Science; Gabrielle Cosmutto, CNA; Michael Cuchiara, AAS Paramedic; Casey Cuevas, AAS Nursing; Gino DeFlorio, AAS Engineering Technology, Computer Numerical Control Operator, Machinist/Tool & Die; Meimei Decker, CNA; Christopher Degner, Industrial Electrician; Aidan Doorhy, AAS Automotive Technology, Advanced Automotive Technology, Brakes/Suspension/Alignment, Basic Automotive Technology, Driveability, Engine Performance; Contessa Durham, CNA; Devin Fleming, AAS Paramedic; Amanda Fuller, Associate in Arts; Jenna Gamons, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Lanisia Givan, CNA; Samantha Harris, AAS Nursing; Kenneth Harsted, Mechanical/Electronics CAD, Basic CAD, Architectural CAD; Brittany Hawkins, AAS Nursing; Milada Hedrick, AAS Nursing; Austin Henson, HVAC; Blair Hermann, AAS Nursing; Alexandria Jett, Associate in Arts; Maera Jimenez, Associate in Arts; Donavin Jones, HVAC; Kayleigh Kirsch, CNA; Brea Konwinski, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Maxwell Koziel, Associate in Science; Jessica Lang, ECE Gateways Credential 2, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential 2; Hailey Larsen, CNA; Kain MacFadgen, Advanced GMA Welding, Basic GMA Welding, Intermediate GMA Welding, Gas Tungsten Arc Welding; Trisha Martin, CNA; Raymond Moore, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Emma O’Brien, Criminal Justice; Jackson Olson, Associate in Arts; Earl Mitchel Pantig, Help Desk, Cybersecurity, AAS in Cybersecurity; Milanee Parker, CNA; Billie Partridge, CNA; Nolan Post, TDT; Ethan Price, EMT; Mark Pullen, AAS Nursing; Catherine Reynolds, AAS Nursing; Taryn Ruhland, CNA; Jennafer Schuh, AAS Nursing; Paige Smith, CNA; Amanda Sommer, AAS Nursing; Drake Stoudt, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Drew Stoudt, AAS CAD, Architectural CAD, Basic CAD, Mechanical/Electronics CAD; Lauren Summers, CNA; Zachary Swart, Engine Performance, Driveability, AAS Automotive Technology, Brakes/Suspension/Alignment, Basic Automotive Technology; Jonathan Szewczuk, AAS Cybersecurity, Help Desk, Cybersecurity; Rhiannon Szobar-Weaver, CNA; Liam Tacadena, Associate in Arts; Emma Thompson, AAS Nursing; Mercedes Tobias, CNA; Nicole Vavaroutsos, AAS Nursing, Associate in General Studies; Brooke Waddell, Associate in Science; Gabriella Wade, AAS Paramedic; Damen Watson, CNA; Brazon Wheeler, AAS Paramedic; Gregory Williams, AAS Nursing; Nathan Wright, Associate in Science; Phat Yoeun, AAS Nursing

Peru – Maxwell Anke, Cybersecurity, Computer Networking, Help Desk, AAS Cybersecurity, AAS Computer Networking Administration; Jaclyn Brucki, Associate in Science; Elisheva Bruins, EMT; Christine Cates, AAS Nursing; Cassidy Cromwell, CNA; Madelyne Dalton, CNA; Carson Davis, Associate in Arts; Kaitlyn Edgcomb, Associate in Arts; Kylie Ellerbrock, CNA; Zachary Frank, Industrial Electrician; Madalyn Freeman, Associate in Arts; Brenda Gallardo, CNA; Coral Garcia, CNA; Meagen Gillan, AAS Early Childhood Education; Amanda Golden, CNA; Steven Goodbred, AAS Nursing; Jonathan Hammond, AAS Business Administration, Accounting; Jumya Hayden, CNA; Anthony Hewitt, Associate in Science; Grace Irwin, Associate in Arts; Madilyn Knowles, CNA; Anna Larios, CNA; Eric Lockwood, Associate in Arts; Litzy Lopez, CNA; Tyler Lucas, Associate in Science; Tyler Marconi, Associate in Arts; Taya Martin, AAS Nursing; Caile Mathas, EMT; Madison McGunnigal, Associate in Science; Emir Morales, CNA; Jose Moscosa, Industrial Electrician, HVAC; Mia Noonan, Associate in Arts; Olivia Orteza, CNA; Hailey Rakers, Associate in Science; Aaliyah Roache, CNA; Clark Rookstool, TDT; Kaitlyn Schmidt, EMT; Dylana Shankle, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Stephen Shaw, Associate in Arts; Holly Shriber, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Johnna Urbanowski, Associate in Science; Kiersten Vincent, Driveability, Basic Automotive Technology, Brakes/Suspension/Alignment, Advanced Automotive Technology, AAS in Automotive Technology; Ella Ware, Associate in Arts; Julie Zeman, AAS Accounting, Accounting, Advance Accounting

Princeton – Edgar Arellano Garcia, AAS Electronics & Electricians Technology, Industrial Electrician; Katie Bates, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts; Elizabeth Boyles, Associate in Science; Kiana Brokaw, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts; Abbey Calkins, AAS Early Childhood Education; Jylene Cortez, Phlebotomy; Joseph Crusen, TDT; Kylie Floyd, Associate in Arts; Lauren Frost, Associate in Arts; Roger Garrett, Advanced Cannabis Production, Cannabis Production; James Gassen, EMT; Jayme Gutschlag, TDT; Ethan Hassler, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts; Anthony Hernandez, Industrial Electrician; Anagrace Isaacson, CNA; Alex Jagers, TDT Advanced Proficiency, Associate in Science; Brooke Lovgren, Associate in Science; Haley Nekola, Accounting, Advanced Accounting, AAS Accounting; Lannie Newberry, AAS Early Childhood Education; Jaydan Polhemus, Computer Networking, AAS Computer Networking Administration; Jonathan Polhemus, AAS Computer Networking Administration, Computer Networking; Taylor Quiram, Associate in Science; Joel Renner, AAS Cybersecurity, Cybersecurity, Help Desk; Kyle Sarver, Associate in Science; Kaiden Wahlgren, Associate in Arts; Taylor Wetsel, AAS Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice; Allyssa Woolley, Associate in Arts

Putnam – Cassandra Lowande, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts

Sandwich – Jesse Kasper, TDT

Seatonville – Avril Ruiz, Associate in Science

Seneca – Alyce Applebee, Associate in Arts; Abigail Bersano, CNA; Allison Gerding, AAS Nursing; Bianey Hernandez, CNA; Kamryn Kastler, CNA; Audry McNabb, CNA; Evelyn O’Connor, CNA; Avery Stiegler, Associate in Arts; Maximilian Walker, AAS CAD, AAS Engineering Technology, Architectural CAD, Mechanical/Electronics CAD Basic CAD; Nena Wright, Associate in General Studies; Alyssa Zellers, CNA

Serena – Adam Brown, Associate in Science; Mason McNelis, TDT

Sheffield – Taylor Tedesco, CNA

Sheridan – Addison Cline, CNA; Mikayla Durland, Associate in Science; Cali Edwards, Associate in Science; Ruthanne Woods, Associate in Science

Spring Valley – Arthur Argubright, Associate in Science; Josue Bustos, Industrial Electrician; Molly Dalzot, Associate in Science; Ethan Delhotal, TDT; Alex Doll, Associate in Arts; Ashleigh Drawyer, Associate in Science; Colin Finklea, Associate in Science; Adrian Macias, Associate in Science; Karen Martinez, CNA; Luis Marales Garcia, TDT; Faith Pack, Mechanical/Electronics CAD, Architectural CAD, Basic CAD; Agustin Reyes, Driveability, Engine Performance, Advanced Automotive Technology; Lucero Reyes, CNA, Denzel Sobin, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Keeley Thompson, CNA

Standard – Becci Husband, Phlebotomy

Streator – Megan Ahlstrom, AAS Nursing; Jeffrey Armour, Associate in Science; Emma Augustine, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Corinna Baker, EMT; Madison Barichello, AAS Early Childhood Education, ECE Gateways Credential 3, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential 3; Addison Bland, Associate in Science; Zoe Crawford, AAS Dental Assisting; Kaydence Dobyns, CNA; Ronald Fletcher, Basic GMA Welding, Intermediate GMA Welding, GTA Welding; Cherish Frederick-Jordan, CNA; Mercedes Griffin, Associate in Science; Nora Groesbeck, Associate in Science; Albert Gutierrez, TDT Advanced Proficiency, Agricultural Studies, AAS Agronomy; Carleigh Hamilton Foxhoven, AAS Nursing; Richard Harcharik, Associate in Arts; Laci Irvin, Associate in Arts; Cole Kestner, Associate in Science; Emily Kestner, Associate in Science; Karilyn Porter, Associate in Science; Ella Sibert, AAS Early Childhood Education, ECE Gateways Credential 3, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential 2, ECE Gateways Credential 2; Margo Siefert, CNA; Nolund Stueckrad, Agricultural Studies, AAS Agricultural Business Management, AAS Agronomy, Cannabis Production, Advanced Cannabis Production; Robert Sullivan, TDT Advanced Proficiency; Adriana Villalobos, Associate in Science; Alexander Ward, Industrial Electrician; Derek Wilkinson, Associate in Arts; Carly Woolford, CNA

Teutopolis – Kendall Schmidt, Associate in Arts

Tiskilwa – Andrew Bartolucci, Associate in Science

Toluca – Sydney Dennis, Associate in Arts; Heather Peterson, AAS Nursing

Tonica – Hannah Fox, ECE Gateways Credential 2, Infant/Toddler Gateways Credential 2; Abby Freeman, CNA; Megan Hoover, CNA; Isabella Lambert, Associate in Science, Forensic Science; Sydney Miller, Associate in Arts; Addyson Parcher, Associate in Arts; Fabian Salazar, CNA

Utica – Jacob Frig, TDT; Sydney Galvan, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts; Joshua Grob, CNA; Makenzie Hamilton, CNA; Anna Jereb, CNA; Camden Schroeder, Associate in Science; Sean Whitfield, Associate in Science

Varna – Keegan Olsen, Advanced Automotive Technology, Brakes/Suspension/Alignment, Engine Performance, Driveability, Basic Automotive Technology