Wild Ginger Bistro in Princeton expanding for more dining, events

Wild Ginger Bistro and Wine Bar just recently opened at 950 N. Main St. in Princeton, but it’s already expanding.

The space next door is connected to the bistro from the inside and will be used for regular dining and also for private events, according to the business’ Facebook page.

The space will accommodate 25 to 30 people hosting showers, birthday parties or other celebrations. The space should be ready to reserve in a few weeks.

For more information, contact events@wgbistro.com.

