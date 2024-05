Spring Valley JFK announces award winners

The Kennedy School Honors Programs were held May 15 and May 21 at the Spring Valley school. The following awards and honors were given: (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Staff Awards

Service Awards

20-years of service: Lynette Lucas

15-years of service: Brittany Toraason

10-years of service: Jim Eschenbaum, Amy Cacciatori, Nicki Anderson, Sara Green

5-years of service: Jessalyn Deserf, Emily Lesman, Pam Buettner, Brooke Jeppson, Adam Falkenhayn

Retirement: Jan Bartels, Jim and Mari Eschenbaum, Ed Nadolski

Entertainer of the Year: Ryan Milus

Tireless award: Jan Bartels

Motivator Award: Julie McDonald

School Spirit Award: Dan Kleinau

Student Awards

8th Grade Graduates: Emersyn Anderes, Jacob Andracke, Issac Bahena, Lily Barr, Zyler Calderon, Krillin Calkins, Natalia Campos, Marcos Castro-Yanez, Raul Chavez, Alex Chirchirillo, Erick Cortes, Joseph Dergance, Louis Dubberstine, Alyssa Edwards, Jordyn Edwards, Cameron Eimer, Antonio Flores, Monserrat Garcia, Jose Guerrero Garcia, Karson Hansen, Mason Hill, Halyna Hlushchuk, Jacki Humpage, Mason Keef, William Kelty, Anna Kitts, Kypton Ladgenski, Jasmine Lara, Aubrey LaVelle, Ayden Lesman, Charles Lewis, Aracely Lopez, Daisy Lopez, Ethan Luna, Keegan Marroquin, Mariah Mavis, Jax McInnes, Serena McKenzie, Addison Mercier, Aisha Montiel-Morales, Miguel Moreno, Lilian Palmieri, Christian Payan, Leah Pelka, Lily Pelka, Johana Perez, Jacalynn Qasem, Kayleigh Rafferty, Xavier Rodriguez, Viviana Santiago, Chloe Senders, Bryan Smith, Emma Spayer, Gianna Thompson, Jayla Turnage, Arianna Vera, Colten Wrona

Academic Awards

Social Studies Student of the Year: Vivianna Santiago

Physical Education Student of the Year: Leah Pelka and Joseph Dergance

Language Arts Student of the Year: Arianna Vera

Science Student of the Year: Zyler Calderon

Mathematics Student of the Year: Cristian Payan

Scholastic Honor’s Award for graduates who maintained a 3.5 to 4.0 GPA: Emersyn Anderes, Lily Barr, Marcos Castro-Yanez, Louis Dubberstine, Alyssa Edwards, Jordyn Edwards, Monserrat Garcia, Karson Hansen, William Kelty, Anna Kitts, Ayden Lesman, Addison Mercier, Aisha Montiel-Moralez, Cristian Payan, Leah Pelka, Viviana Santiago, Arianna Vera

PBIS No Majors or Minor Behavior Infractions all 3-years of 6ththrough 8thgrades: Emersyn Anderes, Alyssa Edwards, Jordyn Edwards, Monserrat Garcia, Anna Kitts, Jax McInnes, Addison Mercier, Aisha Montiel-Morales, Cristian Payan, Viviana Santiago, Arianna Vera

John Ourth Principal Award: Ayden Lesman and Arianna Vera

Perfect Attendance:

Second grade: Ruby Messersmith

Fourth grade: Jerzee Biagioni and Paxton Saephan

Fifth grade: Payne Foster, Levi Graves, Kelly Lucas, Mia Ossola and Halleah Wallis

Sixth grade: Javier Hernandez Jr., Mekhi Saephan

Seventh grade: Madison Krewer

Baseball

Most Improved: Xavier Rodriguez

Heart and Hustle: Miles Ponce

MVP: Karson Hansen

Softball

Most Improved:Emersyn Andere

Heart and Hustle: Anna Kitts

MVP: Madison Krewer

Fifth grade girls basketball

Most Improved: Sofia Garcia-Guerrero

Heart and Hustle: CeCe Ferrari

MVP: Marleigh Gray

Sixth grade girls basketball

Most Improved: Sofia Loya

Heart and Hustle: Miracle Wright

MVP: Vivi Verucchi

Seventh grade girls basketball

Most Improved: Madison Krewer

Heart and Hustle: Grace Milton

MVP: Aubrie Pellegrini

Eighth grade girls basketball

Most Improved: Emersyn Anderes

Heart and Hustle: Anna Kitts

MVP: Leah Pelka

Fifth grade boys basketball

Most Improved: Cameron Novero

Heart and Hustle: Jett Ponsetti and Jose RIncon

MVP: Drake Olson and Leo Curran

Sixth grade boys basketball

Most Improved: Mehki Saephan

Heart and Hustle: Camden Baracani

MVP: Mason Finn

Seventh grade boys basketball

Most Improved: Bryce Poole

Heart and Hustle: Miles Ponce

MVP: Gage Olson

Eighth grade boys basketball

Most Improved: Joey Dergance

Heart and Hustle: Ethan Luna

MVP: Jacob Andracke

Sixth grade volleyball

Most Improved: Sofia Gonzalez and Keira Parker

Heart and Hustle: Vivi Verucchi

MVP: Brynn Pellegrini and Ava Crowther

Determination Award: Reese Baltikauski

Seventh grade volleyball

Most Improved: Kassie Rankin

Heart and Hustle: Gianna Bogatitus

MVP: Lena Vasic

Eighth grade volleyball

Most Improved: Anna Kitts

Heart and Hustle: Gianna Thompson

MVP: Natalia Campos

Seventh grade boys track

Most Improved: Bryce Poole

Heart and Hustle: Julius Flores and Oscar Flores

MVP: Sergio Penaloza-Morales

Seventh grade girls track

Most Improved: McKenna Biagioni

Heart and Hustle: Gianna Bogatitus

MVP: Vivianna Verucchi

Eighth grade boys track

Most Improved: Marcos Castro-Yanez

Heart and Hustle: Louis Dubberstein

MVP: Ethan Luna

Eighth grade girls track

Most Improved: Kayleigh Rafferty

Heart and Hustle: Leah Pelka

MVP: Natalia Campos

Scholastic Bowl

MVP: Will Kelty

Most Improved:Marcos Castro-Yanez

Cheerleading

Most Improved: Kayleigh Rafferty

Heart and Hustle: Lily Barr

MVP: Johanna Perez

Male Eighth Grade Athlete of the Year: Cameron Eimer

Female Eighth Grade Athlete of the Year: Leah Pelka