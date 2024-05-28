Peru, Princeton BeMobile host crayon drive

BeMobile Verizon is collecting all your used, broken crayons. (Eric Ginnard)

In partnership with Crazy Crayons, BeMobile is hosting its fourth annual Crayon Drive through Friday, June 14. The collected crayons are sorted by color, followed by melting and remanufacturing processes that create whimsical shapes, such as dinosaurs, worms and ergonomically designed grips. The recycled crayons are distributed to preschools and childcare facilities.

The U.S. annually discards more than half a million pounds of crayons.

BeMobile has locations in Peru at 4266 Mahoney Drive and Princeton, 2128 N. Main St.

