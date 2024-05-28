OSF St. Luke in Kewanee recognized as a Top 5 Rural Hospital for patient satisfaction

OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee announced that the hospital has been recognized by the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network as a 2024 Neighbors Helping Neighbors Award recipient. ICAHN recognized OSF Saint Luke as a Top 5 Rural Hospital and for outstanding performance in patient satisfaction.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top rural hospitals in Illinois,” said Jackie Kernan, president, in a news release. “This achievement recognizes the work of our Mission Partners who serve with compassion and consistently strive for high-quality care every day in an organization that fosters innovation and is committed to sustaining health care in our rural communities.”

This is the first year that ICAHN has recognized its member hospitals for their yearlong work and dedication during National Hospital Week. The Neighbors Helping Neighbors Awards recognized 14 outstanding small, rural hospitals based on quality, operational and financial performance. ICAHN’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors Awards are based upon the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX. Now in its 14th year, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Featuring a methodology utilizing publicly available data, the INDEX is leveraged nationwide by rural hospitals, health systems with rural affiliates, hospital associations and state offices of rural health to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas affecting hospital operations and finance.

Winners were announced during a virtual ceremony on May 17 by Karissa Turner, president of the ICAHN Board and chief executive officer of Wabash General Hospital.

“Across the state of Illinois, our rural hospitals work diligently each day to provide quality health care to the communities they serve,” said Pat Schou, executive director of ICAHN, in a news release. “We are thrilled to be able to introduce the Neighbors Helping Neighbors award program and recognize these facilities, their leadership teams and their staff for their commitment and dedication.”

ICAHN plans to make this an annual award to be able to recognize the important role Illinois critical access and small, rural hospitals have in their local communities.

For more information on OSF Saint Luke, visit osfsaintluke.org.