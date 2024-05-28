No one home at time of Seneca house fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday, May 28, 2024, on South Hossack Street in Seneca. A firefighter climbs up a ladder to investigate the home and ensure the fire is fully extinguished throughout the house. (Maribeth Wilson)

A number of neighboring departments assisted the Seneca Fire Department in extinguishing a two-story house fire on South Hossack Street.

The fire started at about 11:25 a.m. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and the residents’ pets were removed safely from the home, said Seneca Fire Chief Robert Howe.

Firefighters from Morris, Mazon, Coal City, Newark, Grand Ridge, Wallace, Dwight, Sheridan and Odell departments remained on scene until after 1 p.m to inspect the home and ensure no further fire. Grundy County Command and Marseilles Ambulance were on scene, as well.

The cause of the fire is being determined. Shaw Local News Network will update the story with more information as it becomes available.