All graduates of Walnut High School are welcome to attend the WHS Super Reunion on Friday, July 5, at the Deer Valley Country Club in Deer Grove. (Photo provided by Lorie Soderberg)

Social Hour starts at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30. Cost is $45 per person. Mail your check payable to WHS Super Reunion to P.O. Box 301, Walnut, IL 61376 by June 7. Include your name, class year, address, phone number, email and number attending. Questions and comments may be sent to superreunionwhs@yahoo.com