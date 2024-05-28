Bureau Valley announces 2023-2024 academic awards

Bureau Valley High School announced its academic awards for the 2023-2024 school year for ninth through 11th grade students.
Academic All Conference
Freshmen
Alex Attig, cross country; Libby Endress, girls basketball; Blake Foster, football, basketball, baseball; Leah House, cross country; Michaela Noder, golf; Gracie Phillips, golf.
Sophomores
August Anderson, scholastic bowl, boys basketball manager; Brooklynn Birkey, volleyball manager; Jeremy Clay, scholastic bowl; Brady Hartz, football, track; Ashlyn Maupin, track; Jacelyn Michlig, boys basketball manager; Atticus Middleton, golf, scholastic bowl; Payton Monier, girls basketball manager; Maddox Moore, cross country; Emma Mussche, track; Logan Philhower, golf, baseball; Andrew Roth, cross country, track; Kaitlyn Shook, girls basketball manager; Katrina Wahl, golf; Madison Wetzell, track; Emily Wright, softball; Andreas Zueger, scholastic bowl; Anton Zueger, scholastic bowl.
Juniors
Toby Behrends, football manager; Aidan Besler, football; Landen Birdsley, basketball; Izabella Birkey volleyball, basketball; McKinley Canady, volleyball; Elijah Endress, football, basketball, baseball; Jax Glenn, scholastic bowl; Bryce Helms, football, basketball, baseball; Landon Hulsing, cross country, basketball, track; Lesleigh Maynard, volleyball, basketball, softball; Justin Moon, basketball, track; Taylor Neuhalfen volleyball, girls basketball, track; Brock Rediger, football; Carly Reglin, softball; Nathan Siri, cross country, scholastic bowl; Landon Smith, golf; Madison Smith, volleyball, softball; Ryan Wasilewski, football; Kaleb Workman, cross country.
Art Awards
Cole Walowski: First Mixed Media Sculpture & Best in Show 3-D
Ashlyn Ledergerber: First Ceramics Functional
Esther Kalapp: Honorable Mention Mixed Media Sculpture
Kimberlee Grobe: Second Pencil Portrait
Emersyn Ledergerber: First Acrylic Still
Corbin Johnson: Honor Mention Black and White Ink
BVHS Handbook Cover Design
Braelyn Sullivan
Bausch & Lomb Award
Nathan Siri
Class Officers
Freshmen
President, Aiden Litherland
Vice President, Tyler Donnelly
Treasurer, Reid Maynard
Secretary, Carter Chhim
Sophomores
President, Morgan Mahnesmith
Vice President, Emily Wright
Treasurer, August Anderson
Secretary, Abigail Jamison
Juniors
President, Justin Moon
Vice President, Isabella Birkey
Treasurer, McKinley Canady
Secretary, Leigha Johnson
Student Council
Freshmen
Bailey Carrington, Aiden Carroll, Layne Foster, Aiden Litherland
Sophomores
Alexis Butler, Morgan Mahnesmith, Andrew Roth, Madison Wetzell
Juniors
Lesleigh Maynard, Justin Moon, Taylor Neuhalfen, Nathan Siri
Mentors
Juniors
McKinley Canady, Lesleigh Maynard
Storm Chasers
Sophomores
August Anderson, Bradyn Arians, Jacob Bolin, Alexis Butler, Chelsea Carroll, Bryson Foster, Presley Guerrero, Logan Huskey, Esther Kalapp, Ashlyn Ledergerber, Emersyn Ledergerber, Paige Ledergerber, Morgan Mahnesmith, Ashlyn Maupin, Jacelyn Michlig,Atticus Middleton, Maddox Moore, Emma Mussche, Wyatt Novotny, Logan Philhower, Andrew Roth, Riggens Shafer, Kaitlyn Shook, Lillian Smith, Kloey Trujillo, Madison Wetzell, Carly Wiggim, Andreas Zueger, Anton Zueger
Juniors
Toby Behrends, Lillian Benavidez, Aidan Besler, Izabella Birkey, Chloe Bolin, Ayden Bryant, Konner Green, Landon Hulsing, Leigha Johnson, Addi Martin, Justin Moon, Taylor Neuhalfen, Carly Reglin, Nathan Siri, Tessa Stocking, Braelyn Sullivan, Ryan Wasilewski, Kaleb Workman
Storm Tracker Mentoring Program Participants
Freshmen
Jailyn Acosta, Elyse Anderson, Wyatt Birkey, Aiden Carroll, Damian Cobane, Stevon Finley, Blake Foster, Layne Foster, Alex Gallardo, Lucas Hartz, Dylan Howlett, Caydence Jacobs, Brody Lewis, Chase Manak, Dakarai Martin, Colton Maubach-Williams, Braelynn Patnoe, Gracie Phillips, Ava Salazar, Cayden Schmotzer, Tucker Shane, Tabitha Splitt, Morgandy Walden
Sophomores
Tyce Barkman, Jacob Bolin, Isaac Coats, Bryson Foster, Adrian Gallardo, Brady Hartz, Camryn Hill, Mielyah Hollis, Alahna Jacobs, Jack Morman, Logan Philhower, Onika Richter, Bradley Schoff, Daisy Villa
Juniors
Chloe Bolin, Robert Burgess, Zackary Donovan, James Etheridge, Bryce Helms, Leigha Johnson, Brock Rediger, Hayley Warkins, Kaleb Workman