Bureau Valley announces 2023-2024 academic awards

Bureau Valley High School announced its academic awards for the 2023-2024 school year for ninth through 11th grade students.

Academic All Conference

Freshmen

Alex Attig, cross country; Libby Endress, girls basketball; Blake Foster, football, basketball, baseball; Leah House, cross country; Michaela Noder, golf; Gracie Phillips, golf.

Sophomores

August Anderson, scholastic bowl, boys basketball manager; Brooklynn Birkey, volleyball manager; Jeremy Clay, scholastic bowl; Brady Hartz, football, track; Ashlyn Maupin, track; Jacelyn Michlig, boys basketball manager; Atticus Middleton, golf, scholastic bowl; Payton Monier, girls basketball manager; Maddox Moore, cross country; Emma Mussche, track; Logan Philhower, golf, baseball; Andrew Roth, cross country, track; Kaitlyn Shook, girls basketball manager; Katrina Wahl, golf; Madison Wetzell, track; Emily Wright, softball; Andreas Zueger, scholastic bowl; Anton Zueger, scholastic bowl.

Juniors

Toby Behrends, football manager; Aidan Besler, football; Landen Birdsley, basketball; Izabella Birkey volleyball, basketball; McKinley Canady, volleyball; Elijah Endress, football, basketball, baseball; Jax Glenn, scholastic bowl; Bryce Helms, football, basketball, baseball; Landon Hulsing, cross country, basketball, track; Lesleigh Maynard, volleyball, basketball, softball; Justin Moon, basketball, track; Taylor Neuhalfen volleyball, girls basketball, track; Brock Rediger, football; Carly Reglin, softball; Nathan Siri, cross country, scholastic bowl; Landon Smith, golf; Madison Smith, volleyball, softball; Ryan Wasilewski, football; Kaleb Workman, cross country.

Art Awards

Cole Walowski: First Mixed Media Sculpture & Best in Show 3-D

Ashlyn Ledergerber: First Ceramics Functional

Esther Kalapp: Honorable Mention Mixed Media Sculpture

Kimberlee Grobe: Second Pencil Portrait

Emersyn Ledergerber: First Acrylic Still

Corbin Johnson: Honor Mention Black and White Ink

BVHS Handbook Cover Design

Braelyn Sullivan

Bausch & Lomb Award

Nathan Siri

Class Officers

Freshmen

President, Aiden Litherland

Vice President, Tyler Donnelly

Treasurer, Reid Maynard

Secretary, Carter Chhim

Sophomores

President, Morgan Mahnesmith

Vice President, Emily Wright

Treasurer, August Anderson

Secretary, Abigail Jamison

Juniors

President, Justin Moon

Vice President, Isabella Birkey

Treasurer, McKinley Canady

Secretary, Leigha Johnson

Student Council

Freshmen

Bailey Carrington, Aiden Carroll, Layne Foster, Aiden Litherland

Sophomores

Alexis Butler, Morgan Mahnesmith, Andrew Roth, Madison Wetzell

Juniors

Lesleigh Maynard, Justin Moon, Taylor Neuhalfen, Nathan Siri

Mentors

Juniors

McKinley Canady, Lesleigh Maynard

Storm Chasers

Sophomores

August Anderson, Bradyn Arians, Jacob Bolin, Alexis Butler, Chelsea Carroll, Bryson Foster, Presley Guerrero, Logan Huskey, Esther Kalapp, Ashlyn Ledergerber, Emersyn Ledergerber, Paige Ledergerber, Morgan Mahnesmith, Ashlyn Maupin, Jacelyn Michlig,Atticus Middleton, Maddox Moore, Emma Mussche, Wyatt Novotny, Logan Philhower, Andrew Roth, Riggens Shafer, Kaitlyn Shook, Lillian Smith, Kloey Trujillo, Madison Wetzell, Carly Wiggim, Andreas Zueger, Anton Zueger

Juniors

Toby Behrends, Lillian Benavidez, Aidan Besler, Izabella Birkey, Chloe Bolin, Ayden Bryant, Konner Green, Landon Hulsing, Leigha Johnson, Addi Martin, Justin Moon, Taylor Neuhalfen, Carly Reglin, Nathan Siri, Tessa Stocking, Braelyn Sullivan, Ryan Wasilewski, Kaleb Workman

Storm Tracker Mentoring Program Participants

Freshmen

Jailyn Acosta, Elyse Anderson, Wyatt Birkey, Aiden Carroll, Damian Cobane, Stevon Finley, Blake Foster, Layne Foster, Alex Gallardo, Lucas Hartz, Dylan Howlett, Caydence Jacobs, Brody Lewis, Chase Manak, Dakarai Martin, Colton Maubach-Williams, Braelynn Patnoe, Gracie Phillips, Ava Salazar, Cayden Schmotzer, Tucker Shane, Tabitha Splitt, Morgandy Walden

Sophomores

Tyce Barkman, Jacob Bolin, Isaac Coats, Bryson Foster, Adrian Gallardo, Brady Hartz, Camryn Hill, Mielyah Hollis, Alahna Jacobs, Jack Morman, Logan Philhower, Onika Richter, Bradley Schoff, Daisy Villa

Juniors

Chloe Bolin, Robert Burgess, Zackary Donovan, James Etheridge, Bryce Helms, Leigha Johnson, Brock Rediger, Hayley Warkins, Kaleb Workman