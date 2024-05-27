Streator salutes those who died in military service

The Color Guard posts the American flag to begin the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 27, 2024, at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Streator's City Park. (Derek Barichello)

Streator lost 82 residents serving in World War II, 21 in World War I, seven in the Korean War, six in the Vietnam War and one in the Iraqi War.

Ron Sauers, a Vietnam War veteran who emceed Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Streator’s City Park, said those military members died in defense of American freedoms and prinicples.

“It was their goal to make sure we still had those freedoms,” Sauers told more than 100 people in attendance Monday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 18 Bob Harrison gives a salute as Tom Rice (to the left) performs taps Monday, May 27, 2024, during the Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Streator's City Park. (Derek Barichello)

Sauers said he’s organized the Memorial Day service since 1987 and Streator residents have turned out in great numbers to pay tribute to those who died in military service. Monday was no different as residents gathered on Hickory Street adjacent to the memorial, standing or sitting in lawn chairs, to observe the ceremony.

“It’s because of the families, all those who served, our fathers, our grandfathers, our great grandfathers, again who made that ultimate sacrifice,” Sauers said. “I thank you for coming out (Monday) and for remembering all those who served, and please say a prayer for their families, because they also served.”

The Streator High School Band performed “The Star Spangled Banner” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Dan Austin sang “Arlington” by Trace Adkins. Bobby Sue Franklin and Jim Limberg, commander of the VFW Post 1492, laid the wreath at the plaza. Pastor Ben Webster, of Streator Central Church of Christ, said the benediction. Alex Wickman and Bob Harrison placed the American flag at half staff and Reno Pence organized the assembly and posting of the Color Guard.