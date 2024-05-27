Stage 212 in La Salle to host children’s theater summer camps

Stage 212 in La Salle is offering two children’s theater summer camps Monday through Friday, June 10 through June 14.

Theater Essentials will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m., and is for students entering second through fourth grades in the fall. The camp, under the instruction of Nora Maier, will encourage children to learn theater basics as they practice skills and participate in a variety of games.

Auditions Bootcamp will meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is for students entering fifth through 10th grades in the fall. Under Maier’s instruction, students will learn what to expect at an audition, and hone their skills to be able to showcase their talent. Students will build confidence in a low-risk environment as they prepare for opportunities available in our community this summer. Flip flops are not advised.

The cost for each camp is $60. Both camps will be hosted by Stage 212 Children’s Theater at Stage 212, and run by Children’s Theater alumni. Pre-registration is required for both camps. Registration options and more information are available online at www.stage212.org.