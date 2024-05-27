Motorcyclist dies from Streator crash, as police pursued him

A 33-year-old man died following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash at the corner of Main and Illinois streets in Streator, after a Streator police officer had attempted to make a traffic stop with the motorcyclist.

A police officer observed the motorcycle initially driven at 8:46 p.m. Saturday in the area of Powell and Livingston streets had no working taillights, according to a news release from the Streator Police Department. The officer attempted to catch up with the motorcyclist with emergency lights and a spotlight activated, but the motorcyclist continued to ride northbound on Illinois Street, according to police.

As the motorcyclist approached Main Street, the cyclist made a left turn onto Main Street, then attempted a quick right turn to continue northbound on Illinois Street on the other side of railroad tracks, but he failed to make that second (right) turn properly and was ejected from the motorcycle, police said.

The Streator Fire Department and Ambulance assisted the injured man, who was taken to Peoria by medical helicopter. The man died in Peoria as a result of the injuries, police said.