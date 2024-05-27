Car crashes into Streator business after being pursued by Livingston County police

A car is towed Monday, May 27, 2024, after it crashed into Curly's Furniture in Streator. (Derek Barichello)

A vehicle crashed Monday into Curly’s Furniture in Streator after authorities from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Pontiac Police Department were in pursuit of it.

The pursuit continued into Streator, concluding with the crash at about 3:30 p.m. Multiple occupants were taken by ambulance to OSF Center for Health-Streator where they were taken to a regional hospital by medical helicopter.

La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss confirmed it was within Livingston County authorities’ jurisdiction to pursue the vehicle into Streator.

No further details were released by police as of Monday. Shaw Local News Network will update this story with more information as it becomes available.