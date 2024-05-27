BCR postseason baseball update, Monday, May 28

Annawan-Wethersfield defeated St. Bede 4-2 in Saturday's Bloomington Sectional championship. The Titans face Gibson City-Melvin Sibley in Monday's Bloomington Supersectional at 11 a.m. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Here’s a look at Bureau County area postseason tournaments:

Bloomington 1A Supersectional

Monday: Annawan/Wethersfield (20-16-1) vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (21-7-1) at 11 a.m. at Jack Horenberger Field at Illinois Wesleyan University.

How they got there: A/W beat St. Bede 4-2 at the Bloomington Sectional; GCMS beat Mt. Pulaski 7-1 at the Arcola Sectional.

Next: Advance to 1A State quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Friday vs. Carbondale Supersectional at Dozer Field in Peoria.

Rockford 1A Supersectional

Monday: Ottawa Marquette (28-2) vs. East Dubuque (25-7) at 1 p.m. at Rivets Stadium at Rockford.

How they got there: Marquette beat Elgin Harvest Academy 1-0 at the Elgin Sectional; East Dubuque beat Forreston 4-3 at the Forreston Sectional

Next: Advance to 1A State quarterfinals vs. Springfield Supersectional winner at 11 a.m. Friday at Dozer Field in Peoria.

Rockford 2A Supersectional

Monday: Sterling Newman (24-4-1) vs. Chicago Hope Academy (27-8) at 4 p.m. at Rivets Stadium at Rockford.

How they got there: Newman beat North Boone 5-3 at the Byron Sectional; Chicago Hope beat Chicago Ogden International 9-7 at the Chicago Holy Trinity Sectional.

Next: Advance to 2A State quarterfinals vs. Springfield Supersectional winner at 4 p.m. Friday at Dozer Field in Peoria.

Others

Geneseo 2A Superectional: Peoria Notre (22-10) vs. Wilmington (26-1), 1 p.m. After defeating Hall 4-1 in the semifinals, Notre Dame beat Carthage Illini West 2-0 for the sectional title on Saturday.