More in Bureau County Father’s Day Garage Sales set June 14-15

The annual More in Bureau County Father’s Day Garage Sales are coming soon.

This event (formerly called More on 34) has been held Father’s Day weekend for more than 20 years. This year’s dates are Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15. Some sellers even start Thursday and continue through Sunday. Garage sale lovers and bargain hunters will be able to find sales in many locations across Bureau County, including Princeton, Wyanet, Sheffield, Neponset, La Moille and Dover.

Bureau County Tourism will publish a list of the sales that will be available free to the public. To have your sale listed, send your address and the days you are going to be open to kathybctourism@yahoo.com. Locations must be submitted by June 7. You can also message Bureau County Tourism through their Facebook page or check out the new website at https://bureaucounty-il.gov. Sale maps will be available at the Prouty Building, 435 S. Main St., the fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., and other locations to be announced. The sale listing will be posted on the Bureau County Tourism’s Facebook page.