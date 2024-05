Volunteering in the collection for Feed Our Children are (front, from left) Mary Jo Credi and Dani Holland (back, from left) Lance Corter, Pete Lawniczak and Katrina Corrie on Friday, May 24, 2024, at Hy-Vee in Peru. (Derek Barichello)

Hy-Vee in Peru sold out of pre-made $10 bags to help support the Feed Our Children food drive for Illinois Valley Food Pantry.

Volunteers were on-hand from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, and Shaw Local Radio Network broadcasted live from the drive. Along with pre-filled bags packed by volunteers, food and monetary donations were accepted at the store’s registers. A list of items needed by the pantry will be available.