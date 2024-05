Tiskilwa High School alumnus Kenny Fisher made a trophy case out of his tavern, Kelly's Place, rather than letting the old sports and band trophies deteriorate in the moisture of the old high school. (BCR photo)

The Tiskilwa High School Alumni Banquet will be held Aug. 3 at Hundred Acres Orchard in Princeton, beginning with a social hour at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m.

Catered by Sullivan’s Foods, tickets cost $30 and on sale at the Indian Valley Inn and 22 Ale House in Tiskilwa, as well as Heartland Bank in Princeton through July 25.