St. Bede senior receives Granville American Legion scholarship

Granville Post 180 Commander, Ron Bluemer, (at far right) presents the Veteran’s Scholarship Award certificate to Erin Dove, who is the first student from St. Bede Academy to receive the award. (Photo provided by Ron Bluemer)

Granville American Legion Post 180 reviewed the applicants for the 2024 Veteran’s Scholarship, and Erin Dove, a senior from St. Bede Academy, was unanimously approved to receive the post’s annual award.

Although Dove lives in Princeton and commuted to St. Bede for her education, she is related to Terry Dove, a member of Post 180, which made her eligible to apply for this scholarship. She also is related to Jeff Dove, an E-5 who served in the U.S. Navy in Scotland from 1989 to 1992 and later in South Carolina.

In addition to her outstanding academic achievements, Dove participated in many of the school’s extracurricular activities including the yearbook staff, FFA, student council, Scholastic Bowl and the prom committee.

Her activities in the community included Women’s Inspired Network, the Vietnam Traveling Wall, the Rotary Club’s Christmas lights program and the American Legion Annual Breakfast. Her other activities included the reception of Honor Flight at the Quad Cities, where she spearheaded the welcome home thank you cards from veterans of the area. She also was involved in the 2022 WIN golf outing and as a Chapel Hill Community Event volunteer, and assisted with collections for the food pantry.

Members of the post also were impressed with her essay on the meaning of patriotism to her. She stressed the importance of showing respect and devotion and honoring those who served on the front lines in defense of the nation.

“Patriotism is being proud to say that for generations my family has served in the armed forces,” she wrote. “It is a combination of loyalty and love and faithfully supporting your country.”

Dove plans to attend St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, majoring in nursing. A formal certificate of the scholarship was presented to Dove at the post’s May 14 meeting. Her family joined her at the meeting in the Granville American Legion building to witness the formal presentation of the certificate authorizing the scholarship. Upon receipt of Dove’s official enrollment at St. Ambrose University, a check in the amount of $1,000 will be forwarded to the university’s financial aid office. The money can be used by Dove for tuition, fees and other typical expenses.